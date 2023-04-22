The Picks in Barcelona, Stuttgart, Saturday, April 22

By :: Posted

Picks were written before play started.

Barcelona



Carlos Alcaraz over Daniel Evans

He really likes to play on the skidding dirt, and the Spaniard can be patient this year, although Alcaraz can go for it pretty early. He does like to mix it up, and he can also charge into the net. Evans knows that in order to upset him, he has to hurl it around, and change it in the direction. He can pound his forehand, and also, he can attempt to try to hit his backhand deeper. The problem, though, is that Evans has had a fine week, but Alcaraz is already playing some excellent ball, and he will win in two brittle sets.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Lorenzo Musetti

Apparently, the Greek is healthy again, as in certain weeks, he was physically hurt. However, he look pretty fast again, running around, and also, his strokes were very true, again. On the court, he can be somewhat wild, but when he is totally focused, then he can be super consistent.

The Italian Musetti put together some great returns, and also, he was totally piped. He can turn it on, and then, he can control him. Musetti does really like on clay, and he must be thinking that he can out-hit Tsitsipas, yet in reality, in the third set, he would chuck in to many errors. There for, Tsitsipas will win it, once again and reach the final.



Stuttgart



Aryna Sabalenka over Anastasia Potapova

The young player is getting better, each day, as Potapova really thinks that this year, she can beat everyone. That is possible, as she still has to improve her serves, and her return. Now, clearly, she is excellent with her forehand and her backhand, and she is very strong.



However, the Aussie Open champ Sabalenka is much more steady now. Yes, last year, she would put in some wild shots, and her serves where medicare. However, she improved a decent amount, not great, but O.K. She can nail her forehand and her backhand, consistently. What Sabalenka has to prove on clay, as last year, Swiatek beat her twice. This is a toss-up, as both Sabalenka and Potapova still has to learn how to understand on clay. Sabalenka is a little bit older, and she will win it in three strange sets.



Iga Swiatek over Ons Jabeur

The Pole Swiatek is now back on the court, as before that, the current No. 1 had to see her doctors as she could not run enough. She has won Roland Garros twice, and also she has won at some gigantic tournaments, so when she is on fire very early, then she will attach with her forehand and her backhand. Also, one of the reason why was because she stopped being so moody a lot, so now, she is so focused. Jabeur has finally became elegant, and not when the veteran would become nervous against the top players. Yes, there have been some players who become panic attacks, but after a few minutes, they can be calm. Jabeur is perhaps one of a thoughtful players, especially she can really meld it around with her spin. But how can she down Swiatek on clay, who can rally for a long time? Even if she has to, for hours, Swiatek will figure it out and win it in three massive sets.



Matt’s picks

Correct: Daniel Evans over Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev over Christopher O’Connell

Coco Gauff over Anastasia Potapova

Elena Rybakina over Beatriz Haddad Maia

Matt’s current week picks

8 out of 11: 72.7% correct





