The Picks in Monte-Carlo Masters, BJK Cup: Saturday, April 15

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Taylor Fritz over Andrey Rublev

That was a tremendous match with the American, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in two, smart sets. Now Fritz will have to beat against Andrey Rublev, who also is playing very real, and leaping on the ball.

Fritz has never won an ATP 1000s on the clay, and yes, he did that on the hardcourts at the 2022 Indian Wells, so in orderer to do it this weekend, he must play fantastic, most of the time. On the hardcourts, he can play phenomenal, but in the dirt, he has to be very patient, The same goes with the Russian, who is extremely strong, but while Rublev has beaten so many excellent players, yet he has not won a gigantic at the Grand Slams, or the ATP 1000s, although he has been close, twice. Both of them want to do it this season, that is for sure.



“He is a great player and a good friend and I am excited for the match,” Fritz said. “He is tough.”



Yes, they both are. They can turn it on, going toe-to-toe with there hard forehand and there backhand. They can return pretty good, and they also can throw it around. This time, Fritz will beat on the lines, and he will take down Rublev in three, wild sets.



Jannik Sinner over Holger Rune

The Italian Sinner is becoming elegant, on the court, and before, he would get a small opportunity and try to slam a winner. At times, he did that, but he made many errors. The reason is because that when they are very young, most of them have years to go, to figure out what they have to do. Constantly, playing in the match, Sinner will be thinking how he should stay aggressive, or just to be super steady.

Rune is finally better now, as before that, he was second-rate, at best. But the young competitor climbed up this week, and his strokes became more fitting. He does like to do it on the clay, and chuck it around. His backhand can be steady, and nail it into the corners. However, Rune still needs to re-adjust his attitude, so Sinner will win it in two, brilliant sets.



Billie Jean King Cup

USA over Austria

In Delray Beach, Coco Gauff easily won over Julia Grabher, while Jessica Pegula also took it over, but the match was a little bit close against Sinja Kraus. Pegula will start on Saturday and the world’s No. 3 will certainly play better and frustrate Grabher.



France over Great Britain

Right now in Coventry Building Society Arena in Great Britain, France has two very good players with Caroline Garcia and the fine veteran with Alize Cornet. They are up 2-0, but Katie Boulter played extremely well, nearly upsetting Garcia 7-6 in the third. On Saturday, Garcia may or may not play to start, but either way, Harrie Dart will try to shock him. She does have a chance, and if she does that, then Boulter has a fine chance to slug it down with Cornet. However, France will win the tie on Saturday.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Coco Gauff over Julia Gabher

Correct: Jessica Pegula over Sinja Kraus

Correct: Taylor Fritz over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev over Holger Rune

Matt’s current week picks

7 out of 11: 63.6% correct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

