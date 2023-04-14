The Picks at Fed Cup, Monte-Carlo: Friday April 14

By :: Posted

United States vs. Austria

Coco Gauff over Julia Grabher

At the Fed Cup, the United States has won 18 titles, which is so many many, starting in 1963 when Billie Jean Moffit and Darlene Hard won the title. The last time they did it was in 2017, when Coco Vandeweghe was an amazing monster and won it in Belarus. Now it has a chance again, and they have a decent chance to go deep again. They have to hope, as no one knows if they are healthy, or the are hurt. It is not just the USA, but also in Switzerland, Russia, France, and an incredibly good, the Czech Republic.



There are a different lectures, which actually to write it into a book, because there are some amazing stories, but Friday through Sunday in Florida, the Americans are pretty set.

Gauff is not playing fantastic this year, but the 19-year-old is very, very good, especially at the net. She is trying to improve her forehand, and her return. On the hardcourts, she can rip the ball, and she will attempt to knock out fast with Grabher. The Austria has had a few good matches, but she has lost against a number of people. Because of that, Gauff won in two sets.



Jessica Pegula over Sinja Kraus

The No. 3 Pegula can be so steady, and she rarely becomes nervous against the lower players, unless someone is playing some unreal tennis. Kraus is only 20-years-old, and a few weeks ago, she put together a tremendous win in Bogota, Columbia. Clearly, she is getting much choice all the time. However, Pegula really knows to jar it, and to alloy it up. Pegula will grab it, but it will take three, surprising sets.



Monte-Carlo

Taylor Fritz over Stefanos Tsitsipas (written before match started)

The No. 10 Fritz had a solid last match, and now he has to play much better, because Tsitsipas is now almost 100 percent, physically. The Greek has beaten him three times, in a wild match, when he won it 6-4 in the fifth set at the 2022 Australian Open. Now on Monte Carlo, it is on the clay, rather than the hardcourt. Fritz rarely chips it, but he can also hurl in some very hard shots in his forehand and his backhand. Plus he likes to rally in the crosscourt. Tsitsipas can also do the same thing, when he hybrid it, down the line, and in the middle, waiting to fool him. Fritz has said that now, he has learned about understanding about the clay. He certainly has to prove it, and it is cold outside in Monte-Carlo, so Fritz is going to have to ware down Tsitsipas. This time, Fritz jumped on Tsitsipas’s one-hander and Fritz won it in three crazy sets.



Daniil Medvedev over Holger Rune

The Russian played an incredible match, winning over Alexander Zverev in more than three hours. The German had two match points, but the Russian dug hard, and eventually, he shot him down. Medvedev has had the best year in 2023, and he is so enthusiastic.



Rune has not had a skilled year in 2023, but the young player really wants to show that he is a wonderful player. However, it is what you are thinking, but on the court, just re-act it, once in a while. If the rallies are going long, try to chuck it all around. When you have a chance, hop on the ball. Rune will make a astronomical effort, but once again, Medvedev knows that he has to shorten the points, because he must be tired. He will, and Medvedev will win in two chewy sets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

