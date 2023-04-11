By :: Posted

Novak Djokovic over Ivan Gakhov

The current No. 1 is finally back, after missing at Indian Wells and Miami. He is healthy, physically, but he could not because he refuses to be vaccinated, against the COVID-19. That might be controversial, and it really is, but now on the court, he is ready to win another title. His terrific first serve, his amazing backhand, and his fiery return makes him the favorite. “I’ve done more training on clay, which is positive if you think about the clay season,” said Djokovic. “I’ve not had much success in Monte Carlo in the past two seasons. I haven’t played great tennis here, so I’m hoping this year I can start the clay season better than previous years and build my form.”



Perhaps he does, and while he absolutely likes playing on the hardcourts and the grass, Djokovic has been pretty darn good on the slippery clay.



The Russian Gakhov is almost out of know where, as he is ranked No. 198, which is way back. He is 26-year-old, and he has gone to many challengers. The one, fine positive was he recently won Girona, Spain. He must have been thrilled. However, how is going to out-hit against Djokovic, who was won 21 21 Grand Slams? That is impossible. The Serbian Djokovic will win in two, easy. sets.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Benjamin Bonzi

The Greek has been injured, as the No. 3 lost three tournaments very early at Rotterdam, Indian Wells and Miami. Even last year, the aggressive man rarely lost early when he was ready to grab a tournaments, but in February and March, he collapsed. But Tsitsipas does want to start rolling again, just like he did at the 2023 Australian Open, when he reached into the final and he almost won. OK, then, let’s see if he can turn the tide.



The Frenchman Bonzi did go endless at the ATP 250s, when he went into the final at Pune, India, and also in Marseille, France. That was more than decent, and he was thinking that he would shift to move up, but he doesn’t seem to play excellent, month after month. Maybe Bonzi isn’t sure what he has to do, should he thump the ball, early, or just sit near the baseline.



If he wants to upset Tsitsipas, he is going to have to really drive himself, constantly. Even if he goes, Bonzi will hit some fine shots, but Tsitsipas is sturdy on the court, and he will win in straight, simple, two sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Andy Murray over Alex de Minaur Richard Gasquet over Dominic Thiem

Matt’s current week picks

0 out of 2: 0% correct





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

