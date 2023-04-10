The Picks on clay in Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Monday, April 10

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Andy Murray over Alex de Minaur

At one point will Murray rise much further again? This year, his first serve, his forehand and his return has improve a good amount, and his backhand has always been nearly perfect. Yes, after he almost retired due to his wrecked ankles, he came back, and while he is not as fast as he once did, but currently, he is more controlling. For Murray to win another Grand Slam is debatle, but he still wants to grab another ATP 1000.



He will keep trying again, as de Minaur wants to win a huge event. He is currently ranked No. 24, which is pretty good, as he has beaten a number of the good players. However, will the Aussie continue to add some terrific shots, and also, to push himself when he has to knock down the tough opponents. He did win Acapulco on the hardcourts, which was tremendous, but then he lost in the first round at Indian Wells and Miami. It looks like he is straining. Murray reached the final in Doha, and he was stringing along, but then he fell down at IW and Miami. Really, it is toss-up, for both of then, and while Murray doesn’t love on the clay, he will grind de Minaur in three exhausting sets.



Richard Gasquet over Dominic Thiem

The veteran Frenchman won Auckland, New Zealand, in the first week in January. He is 36-year-old, and he wants to play all the time. He does think that when he is on with his heavy, one-hander backhand, he can win more matches. He does that, here and there, but when he goes against the terrific players, then he will lose, much of the time. Gasquet still really likes with the famous clay, and he has won some tough tournaments, but the same thing with Thiem, who won the 2020 U.S. Open. He is still struggling, partially because with his injury, and while he has won just one match this year, he is trying to bring back his phenomenal spin. He started to climb up, on the clay, winning a variety of people, with his super strong legs, and his tremendous variety. However, he is still lost, mentally and physically, so while Gasquet can be his to short, he still will be able to crack Thiem in three sets.



