The Picks on clay in Charleston and Marrakech, Friday, April 7

By :: Posted

Ron Cioffi/TR

Jessica Pegula over Paula Badosa

Every week, the American is trying to plan whether should she be more aggressive, or stay back until she can nail a difficult winner. She is almost very consistent, and on court, she can really think, until she can figure her opponents. This time, though, Pegula does know who Badosa is, and her specific style. Both of them love to do the rallies, and where down the opponents until she becomes exhausted. The Spaniard Badosa needs to decide that if she wants to go into the top 10, then she has to improver her serves, and at the net, too. However, in the past year, Pegula became a terrific doubles player. Pegula will win in two tough sets.

Belinda Bencic over Ekaterina Alexandrova

Without a doubt, this is a toss- up. The Swiss is so into when she is feeling good, and the Russian can feel that if her forehand is locked in, then she can beat anyone. Bencic is still trying to win another huge event, which she did a 2015, when she won in Toronto. Just like last year, she won Charleston, and she is close to be in the top 3, but the great players can out hit her. Alexandrova beat Bencic at Indian Wells, in a close match, but she was more stable, and she really mixed it up, too. The match should go into the third sets, with some huge rallies, and and this time, Bencic will bash the Russian, tired or not.



Lorenzo Musetti over Alexandre Muller

The young Italian had a fine year in 2022, but this year, he has done absolutely nothing in the past three months. Of course they want to rise up again, and at Naples, he won the tournament, beating Matteo Berrettini in the final during the fall. And then, Musetti upset Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, so when he started in 2023, it appeared that the current No. 21 would go further. But he did not, perhaps because he started to be confused. He is going to have to turn it around, as the Frenchman, Muller, had a couple very good week, reaching the quarters in Doha, before he lost against Andy Murray. Muller has yet to be in the top 100, and he certainly wants to, but he is not there, yet. Musetti will win in it in two sets, finally.



Andrea Vavassori over Daniel Evans

The Brit is another person who has lost so many matches this year, even though in 2022, he put together some fine wins. But in 2023, he has won three matches and nine losses. Maybe Evans is physically tired, as like a number of people, he plays constantly, week to week. He is very consistent, and the 32-year-old can throw in a number of terrific shots. However, when he is out of sorts, his backhand and his forehand can be short. Vavassori did have a wonderful win when he upset Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Australian. The fans where screaming for him. The Australian from Sydney appears to becoming better, gradually, and the tall person will knock out Evans in three sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Ons Jabeur over Caroline Dolehide

Correct: Ekaterina Alexandrova over Julia Grabher

Ben Shelton over Dominic Thiem

Hubert Hurkacz over Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Matt’s current week picks

6 out of 10: 60% correct





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

