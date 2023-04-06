The Picks on clay in Estoril, Charleston, Thursday, April 6

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Ben Shelton over Dominic Thiem

The 20-year-old American is still learning all the time, and at the 2023 Australian Open, he was so excited, winning four matches before he lost in the quarterfinals. He is very fast, and after he hits a fine winner, he would celebrate, very loud. He is coming up, but after that, he went to four tournaments, winning one match and four losses. He must be upset.

However, in Europe, Shelton can start with his quality, but right now, he has to face the former U.S. 2020 champion Thiem. It to the Austria for years to became excellent, on court, with some heavy strokes. His forehand and his backhand are bottomless. He played so consistently, grinding, and running around for eternally. Unfortunately, he became hurt, significantly, and he could not play for a while, but after he came back, it looked like that soon enough, he would come back at least into the top 10. Right now, though, he is really struggling, and he has lost with so many players. He is ranked No. 111, which is way back there, as this year, he has won just two wins and eight losses. Someday, the former No. 3 Thiem will rise again — he hopes — but Shelton will thud him in three sole sets.



Hubert Hurkacz over Bernabe Zapata Miralles

The Spaniard has been pretty decent, reaching the semis in Buenos Airs and Rio de Janeiro, on the clay, but on the hardcourts, Miralles loses pretty early. However, in the dirt, he can drive with some long points, and he does like to blend it up. He is currently No. 43, and he has never reached into the top 40, so very soon, he thinks that if he can shove himself, he can go further.



However, Hurkacz plays a lot, and he will travel all the time. There at times when he is totally locked in, but when he is mentally tired, he will try to make the winner, to early. But throw this aside, the No. 12 can whip his hard forehand and his backhand. He is very tall, but with that, he is not that fast. Regardless, Hurkacz will win in three sizable sets.



Ons Jabeur over Caroline Dolehide

Back at the 2022 U.S. Open, Jabeur made it into the final, and she was so close of winning a Grand Slam for the first time. She couldn’t, though, as the No.1 Iga Swiatek pushed her way back. Jabeur has so many shots, with her spin, her depth and her intelligence. However, after she started to lose, early, and since then in September, she has yet to bring into a final. Maybe the No. 5 is a little bit hurt, or maybe she is thinking that she should have played better in the U.S Open.

Either way, she is a ground runner, so the American, Dolehide, is a fine doubles player, but in the singles, she has not won enough matches. She is trying to get into the top 100 with the singles, as the American is a fine doubles competitor, reaching the semis of the U.S. Open with Storm Hunter. That is great, but it is more important to play the singles, so Dolehide has to add some fine, new shots. She will know that if she wants to get into the top 50, someday, then she will have to leap much higher. Jabeur will win in two interesting sets.



Ekaterina Alexandrova over Julia Grabher

The Russian is once again trying to move into the top 10, and to show with the fans that her style is super interesting. The current No. 17 Alexandrova did win Seoul, Korea, in the fall, knocking down Jelena Ostapenko in the final. She also beat the former two time champ, Vika Azarenka, and she nearly upset Swiatek in the Czech. That shows that when she is barred in, then she can put it away in the corners. She did reach into the quarters at Indian Wells, and again, it was a very close match, but Petra Kvitova out-hit her in three, wild sets. The Austria Grabher did win some small events last year, and of course, she wants to get much better, but she has to refine a lot against the prime players. Alexandrova will win in two easy sets.

Matt’s current week picks

Correct: Shelby Rogers over Caty McNally

Paula Badosa over Leylah Fernandez

4 out of 6: 66.7% correct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

