The picks on clay in Houston and Charleston: Tuesday, April 4

Houston

Jason Kubler over Fernando Verdasco

The Brisbane player Kubler has traveled for a long time, through the world, and perhaps someday, the 29-year-old will reached the top 50 — or maybe not. He can really hustle, but he does not hit it hard enough. However, he always tried, so when he plays against the former No. 10, Verdasco, he will try to mentally exhaust him. Years ago, the Spaniard was a terrify player, but listen, the man is 39-year-old, in the singles, which is almost impossible to get back into the top 100. Without a doubt, Verdasco’s forehand was tremendous, but the older you get, you will start to slowly down, and he has. Kubler will rack him, pretty quickly, winning in two sets.



Steve Johnson over Facundo Bagnis

We can start again with the aging people, the 30-plus men, who keep driving as long as they can. The Argentine Bagnis is 33-year- old , and there are a ton of male players, but he has yet to get into the top 50. Of course he wants to, but to do it, he has to push himself more harder, with a lot of changes.

And guess what? The American is also 33-years-old, and in the same thing, Johnson travels almost every week. There were times when he upset some very good players, but he is now ranked No. 152, and he is losing frequently. Yes, he likes to grind it, and he also can throw it some good shots, but realistically, he is not powerful with his forehand and his backhand. This is a toss up. but in the United States. Johnson will rim Bagnis in three tight sets.

Charleston

Victoria Azarenka over Sloane Stephens

They have both won the Grand Slams, when Azarenka who won it twice at the Australian Open, and Stephens did grab it, at the 2017 U.S Open. However, right now it would be surprising that they can win a Slam again, or even a huge event. Azarenka looks very decent, but at a tournament, even if she looks tremendous in the first couple days, but after that, she gets hurt, physically, and then she folds. Stephens has dropped out of the top 32, even lower, as on the court, she has not improved at all. Maybe she will before she retires, but she has not changed much. Azarenka is more robust, and she can hit it as cruel as she can. This time, Azarenka will win in two savage sets.



Claire Liu over Bernarda Pera

The Californian Liu is only 22-years-old, so eventually, she should be more pushy, and chuck in some different shots. Gradually, she is slowly moving up the change, but it is hard to see that she can crack into the top 10. When Pera is on, she can play so consistently, but in the past seven months, the current No. 38 has not won against the top competitors. Perhaps she is confused on courts, or she has made with too many errors, but either way, she has to step it up and mash the ball. Liu will beat Pera in three very long sets.

