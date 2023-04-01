The Picks in Miami: Saturday, April 1

By :: Posted

The last time that Petra Kvitova won a tournament is when she conquered on the grass at Eastbourne. Yes, that was very good, as she won Wimbledon twice, but on the hardcourts, she faltered at times. She thought that soon she will retire. But right now, she came back up, reaching the final in Miami.



The left-hander can execute when she is feeling good. She has to in order to bump down Elena Rybakina, who is also on a blaze. Kvitova is a potent person, and she can react immediately with her power. She wants to push her opponents way in the courts, and when she has a chance, she can scream on it.



But now Kvitova has to deal with Rybakina once again. At the start of the year Kvitova beat her in Adelaide in two tough sets.

But Rybakina did not go down mentally, and she reached the 2023 Australian Open final. Of course she lost to Aryna Sabalenka, but she could tell that when she plays well, she can hop on the ball. She knew that back at the 2022 Wimbledon, there were times when she miss some silly shots, but in the next point, she could really concentrate with her very rugged stokes. Her first serve is enormous, and her return is elephantine . She just won Indian Wells, and when that has happened, many people are tired, physically, and then in Miami, they can lose early. But not with the prime players, who want to win it all the time.

As Kvitova said, “It’s 1-1 so we can see who gonna take it. She’s playing very good, winning Indian Wells, returning here in the final. For sure it’s a great achievement. She’s a big hitter, big server as well. I’m the same. It’s depends really how we are gonna handle the pressure from the opponent.”



Yes she is, and for sure, there is always pressure. Kvitova wins in three neat sets, and that will be she will win 30 tournaments, a wonderful achievement.

