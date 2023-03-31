The Picks in Miami: Friday, March 31

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Daniil Medvedev over Karen Khachanov

Will Khachanov raise up early, and counterattack as soon as he could. He has had a fine tournament, saying that “Since last year’s U.S. Open, semifinals, I think this was a bigger change and bigger step forward, which gave me the current results which I have right now. I would say the confidence and self-belief and all these things, they appear stronger. Now I’m happy that I can show that level constantly and more consistently.” Oh, real? Well that is good, yet the powerful person has had a good year, but not phenomenal. Yes, he looked pretty good at the Australian Open when he reached the semis, but other than that, he has lost against with a variety people, such as Medvedev, who beat him in straight sets in Adelaide. Yes, Khachanov can poke the ball, but can he out-thing with Medvedev, who is there every second? Probably not. Those two Russians are good friends, but on court, it is totally different. Medvedev will control him, and he also knows how to play him. Medvedev will win in straight sets.



Petra Kvitova over Sorana Cirstea

What a great tournament by Cirstea, who said this year, she became more intense, and to throw different shots. Her serves are still isn’t to great, but she is very quick, and her forehand and her backhand has more diverse. However, the Czech Kvitova is finally feeling it. When she returns, she bends down, and if she can hit it, then she will punch it, deep. The lefty does not run that fast, but with her forehand and her backhand, she can recreate it, and mix it up, too. Last year she talked about retyring, but now she is back in the game. Cirstea wants to win badly, and she will try hard, but Kvitova will slug past her, and win the match in three romp sets.



Carlos Alcaraz over Jannik Sinner

This should be a terrific match between the two men. The young players have played each other five times, with Alcaraz just beating him at Indian Wells. He also edged Sinner at the 2022 U.S Open in five sets that went on almost forevers, with some unreal shots. Also,, Sinner chopped him down at the 2021 Wimbledon. There rivalry is growing. “He is playing a great level,”Of course I am sure that we are going to play for big things in the future,” Alcaraz said. “I can’t wait to see our [improvement].”



The Spaniard can sprinting with his forehand and his backhand, outstanding in so many different places. The No.1 can hit the ball super hard, and also, he is a darn good player at the net.

The Italian Sinner is also improving at the tournaments. Yes, he can mentally break down, when he makes some mistakes, but he has to raise his chin. Right after that, instead of becoming upset, the the 21-yea-old Italian can just move on, ready for the next point. Here is the point, though. Sinner knows how to attack, consistently, and fool him. Alcaraz also knows that he can track it down, move it around, and change. This will be a very close match, but in the end, the Spaniard Alcaraz will win in it in three tough sets.

Thursday picks

Correct: Elena Rybakina over Jessica Pegula

Correct: Daniil Medvedev over Christopher Eubanks

Correct: Karen Khachanov over Francisco Cerundolo

Matt’s Miami picks

17 out of 26: 65.3% correct





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

