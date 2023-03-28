The Picks in Miami: Tuesday, March 28

By :: Posted

Rick Limpert

Carlos Alcaraz over Tommy Paul

Once again, the Spaniard is improving each day, with his gigantic forehand, his wild backhand, and his wonderful play at the net. Yes, he has almost the deep shots, but he can trip himself. The American Paul won two days ago, and now he will leave at least No. 18, the highest ever. He is so much smarter, and he believes that when he is on, he can upset everyone. That is possible, but Alcaraz will go for it, early, and attach close to the lines. The Spaniard will win in three tough sets.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Karen Khachanov

Is it a real toss up? I would think so, given that Tsitsipas has had a a very good year, but not fantastic. Yes, he won Brisbane in early January, and then he reached the final at the Australian Open, but he could not trip up Novak Djokovic. After that, the Greek began to skid, and while he can hit a lot of topspin, at times, it is too short. Perhaps his shoulder is pretty sore. Khachanov is a tall, powerful player, and his serves are very hard. He can swing pretty darn ruthless, and the Russian can also attempt to drive very vast. However, Khachanov can fall back, mentally, and while Tsitsipasis can be up and down, still, he will be more valid. Tsitsipasis will win it in two tiebreaks.



Jessica Pegula over Anastasia Potapova

The last time they have played each other was 10 days ago at Indian Wells, and the American won it 7-5 in the third set. That was jolly close. Pegula was more steady at the end, and she also mixed it a lot, and with depth, too. The Russian Potapova is also pretty heady, and she did have a terrific week, when she won in Linz, but other than that, she can break down. Also, she forgets what she is doing. Yes the 21-year-old Potapova has a lot of potential, but she is not even close to reach into the top 5 this year. Perhaps we are wrong, but she had to prove it. Pegula will edge her once again, this time in two long sets.



QUICK PICKS

Mannarino over Eubanks

Can you believe that the American Christopher Eubanks won it late at night, and now he will finally be in the top 100 for the first time. He knows that he has to play immediately and face the veteran Adrian Mannarino. That will be a very nice show, but the Frenchman over will win it in straight sets.



Francisco Cerundolo over Lorenzo Sonego

Lorenzo Sonego just upset Frances Tiafoe when it was late at Miami. On Tuesday, he will face Francisco Cerundolo who also upset Felix Auger-Aliassime. Everyone wants to throw in the famous upsets. Take Cerundolo to over win it in straits sets.



Injury report

That was a brutal match with Bianca Andreescu, who went down on the ground and she possibly broke her leg. She was screaming with in a lot of pain. It is too bad because the Canadian was playing terrific again, and now she might not play for months. We do not know, yet. Ekaterina Alexandrova has moved on moving ahead.

Monday picks

Correct: Sorana Cirstea over Marketa Vondrousova

Frances Tiafoe over Lorenzo Sonego

Gregoire Barrere over Christopher Eubanks

Matt’s Miami picks

11 out of 18: 61.1% correct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

