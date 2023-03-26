The Picks in Miami: Sunday, March 26

By :: Posted

Taylor Fritz over Denis Shapovalov

Last week, the American finally had being in the top five. It look Fritz for five years, but gradually, he became all around with his strokes. Unfortunately, he won Indian Wells last year, but last week, he lost on the quarterfinals and he went back down to No. 10. Oh, well, he can try to do it again. Fritz is usually right there, against everyone, but he still has to add his game, especially at the net and return. The Canadian has also been playing for another five years, and he has won many matches, but he has lost quiet bit. He does mix it around, and he can also attack, but he travels way to much, which is why he is just No. 30. Hopefully, when he can adjust, and change it. These two are pretty close when they play each other, with there forehands and there backhands, but whom ever throws together a huge amount of the first serves, he will win. It has to be Fritz, in the third set.

Jannik Sinner over Grigor Dimitrov

The Italian can play amazing, when he is bolted in, but also, he can can spray the ball, out. This year, Sinner can go even further, to win an ATP 1000, or even deeper at the Slams. But he has to prove it, just like he did in 2021 Miami when he reached the final. Try to again. Years ago, Dimitrov was ranked in the top 3, and he had said that for sure, he can win a Slam. He is stylish, and his backhand goes everywhere, but his forehand and his return are pretty darn good, but not fantastic. He has reached at the Slams into the semis three times, but he could not go further at the scrappy mountain. Sinner might freak out, if he isn’t play wonderful, but he will hit it very hard, close to the lines, and win it in three sets.



Barbora Krejcikova over Madison Keys

The Czeck has had a good year, winning Dubai when she took down the No. 1, Iga Swiatek in the final. Yes, she can hick-up, and she can miss some ODD shots, but she can also be super consistent, from the backcourt, and also, rushing the net, too. That is the reason that she won the 2021 Roland Garros, sliding and dancing around.

The American Keys has also gone deep, especially at the hardcourts, but she gets hurt a lot now, and while she can mash her forehand and her backhand, but she is not brisk enough, and her opponents can pull her way off court. Keys can be ready to kiss the lines, but Krejcikova knows that, and she will move her around, everywhere. The Czech will win in two long sets.

Saturday picks

Correct: Jessica Pegula over Danielle Collins

Coco Gauff over Nadia Podoroska

Ben Shelton over Adrian Mannarino

Matt’s Miami picks

7 out of 12: 58.3% correct

