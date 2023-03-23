The Picks in Miami: Friday, March 24

By :: Posted

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez

At what point will the Swiss Bencic win a huge event, again. Years ago, she won the Canadian Open, and it looked like that she was heading to the top. In 2020, she was ranked No. 4, but she could not go further, as not only that she became injured, but she did not improve with her serve, and at the net. Yet she is still trying, as is Fernandez, who reached the final at the 2021 US Open. Then, the fast player would get it back all the time, and she was so assured, but not know. Yes, she is a little bit better, but the younger person is still trying to figure out, and exactly what she is needing to do.

Bencic can be a bit odd, but when she starts playing well, then she attack early. She will, beating Fernandez in two bully sets.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin

The Ukranian Kalinina is currently ranked No. 28, which is pretty good, but she has yet to win a tournament. She has not gone deep enough, but once and a while, she can move up the ladder. At the start of the year, she beat Kenin in Hobart, in three sets. Although Kalinina has lost at various times, but still, the results was close. Kenin , who won the 2020 Australian Open, she is ranked outside of the top 150. Yes, gradually, if she is really center, then at some point she will go into the top 100, or something. Kenin can really run, and go for it when she has a chance to splash a winner. But at this point, she is not there, yet. Kalinina is more suitable, and she will seize it in three sets.

Andrey Rublev J.J Wolf The American J. J. Wolf upset Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, which was somewhat surprising, but he can be intense, and also, now, he is more patient. Yes, he can get angry when he isn’t playing well, so on court, he has to turn it around, and stay in your head. He is going to have to, as Rublev is ranked No 7, and he has beaten many very good players. The Russian will pound him, as hard as he can, and he will win the match, with some gigantic serves.

Wednesday picks

Garin d. Giron

Correct: Molcan d. Thompson

