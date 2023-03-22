The Picks in Miami: Wednesday, March 22

By :: Posted

Bianca Andreescu vs. Emma Raducanu

The Canadian is rising again, and given that she won the 2019 US Open, everything is possible. But not quite yet, as Andreescu is playing better, but she can also mentally disappear. The same goes with the Great Britain, Raducanu, who also won the 2021 US Open, when she was on top of the ball. But the 20-year-old lost her way, and she still is trying to pick up the peaces. This will be a marathon, and Andreescu will out-last Raducanu in three brutal sets.

Sloane Stephens vs. Shelby Rogers

The one-time Grand Slam champion, Stephens, has not done much over the past few years. At times, she does look impressive, but that is very rare. Rogers can be up and down, and there are times when she can be real, and she will go for the lines, but she can also miss a number of shots. However, Rogers knows that Stephens is struggling each week, so in Miami, she will were her down, mentally. Rogers will win it in three, long sets.



Andy Murray vs. Dusan Lajovin

The 35-year old Andy Murray has improved this year, and while he is aging, he still strokes it. His backhand is so solid, and also, he can really mix it up. Lajovin can be consistent, and he will attempt to bash the ball, but he has never gone deep at the Slams, which is why Murray will win in two easy sets.

