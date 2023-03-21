The steady, the powerful: Carlos Alcaraz wins Indian Wells

By :: Posted

When he was injured, Carlos Alcaraz couldn’t play at the tournaments on court, at all. He has unable to play at the 2023 Australian Open, and he has upset, yet when he finally was able to practice, he gradually became respectable. It took the Spaniard to play fantastic, but he was getting better, each day.



At Indian Wells, he quickly rose, and the 19-year-old won it, beating

Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2. That was surprising, because the Russian had won 19 matches in a row, but on Sunday, he was very flat. He could not hit the balls deep enough, and there were many errors. However, he was exhausted, and he knew that.



But not Alcaraz, who hit so many winners, with his massive strokes. His first serve was hard and into the corners, and his forehand and his backhand were so forceful. He runs super quick, and at the net, he can go down and leap up high. It was one of the best matches, ever.



Now, the 2022 US Open is No. 1 again, as the former No. 1 Novak Djokovic could not play at Indian Wells, and also at Miami. He has refused to take the coronavirus vaccine. That is his decision.



In the semis, Alcaraz edged Jannik Sinner 7-6(4) 6-3, which was close, but the Italian could not really his solution. Alcaraz beat everyone.



Rybakina contines to dominate

Somewhat else did the same thing, when Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4, in a tight contest. Both of them had won a Grand Slam, at the 2022 Wimbledon [Rybakina] and the 2023 Australian Open [Sabalenka], but this time, she was calm, yet Rybakina can hit her phenomenal forehand. In the first set, in the tiebreaker, it was crazy, with some terrific points, but also, a lot of errors, especially with Sabalenka. Rybakina won the first set and she was ticked off, but each point, she will re-set what she had to do. Her first serve is huge, and she can be very solid.



In the second set, Rybakina smashed her forehand and her backhand. She was locked in, and now, she is ranked No. 7, given that she has won ‘just’ four events. But that is good enough.



Notes

American Frances Tiafoe reached the semis, but Medvedev chopped him down. Tiafoe can look great, but on court, he can be up and down. We would think, though, he is still getting better…we hope.



The USTA announced that Bob Bryan has been named for the U.S. Davis Cup.

The captian Kathy Rinaldi announced that Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Madison Keys and Caty McNally will represent the USA in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup in Austria, April 14-15 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.



Do you want to hear another announcement? Tennis Canada announced that Bianca Andreescu , Leylah Annie Fernandez , Rebecca Marino, and Gabriela Dabrowski to face against Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Rafa Nadal is still hurt and he cannot play in Miami, but he is hoping to play at Monte Carlo on clay in April.

