Coco Gauff: ‘Definitely teach myself. I’m still not perfect’

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MaltPhoto

There will be times when Coco Gauff is on and she will smack her backhand near the lines for a winner. She is fast, she is also a very good volleyer, and she can also mix it when she has to.



But the 18-year-old still has to mature on the court and re-think what she is doing. Yes, over the last year and a half, she started to rise and beat a number of the good players. But also, she has lost to some excellent competitors.



Last week Gauff was in the Dubai quarterfinals and she was striking the ball and her first serve was spot on. She beat her good friend Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5. In the semis, it looked like Gauff was plays wonderfully and she could upset No. 1 Iga Świątek. But that wasn’t to be as the Pole kept hitting to Gauff’s forehand, and the American kept pushing. Also, her forehand began to falter and she lost, 6-4, 6-2. While she did lose? Gauff said that she is more composed now. Is she really?



“Oh, definitely teach myself. I’m still not perfect,” she said. “There’s moments where I definitely get frantic. But I think it’s improving. I’m not trying to go on the court and not crack a reaction at all. Unless you’re like Roger [Federer], it’s quite impossible. There’s times I might get on myself. That’s just my personality. I think it’s more so not necessarily the reaction, it’s more so how fast you can reset from that reaction. I think that’s what I try to focus on, is letting my emotions happen, but resetting as quickly as possible.”



Gauff thinks a lot which why she will go up and down, depending on her mental focus. She is always pretty intense.



Last Sunday, Barbora Krejčíková did not look ready to win the title. But then she totally turned it around, winning Dubai, and knocking down Świątek 6-4, 6-2. Her variety was so solid. Plus, she took down three other top 10 players: Daria Kasatkina, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka. Now, Krejčíková will attempt into rise into the top 10 this year or better:



“It’s a huge privilege. It’s a big achievement and I think it’s going to give me a lot of confidence that I can play with the best ones,” Krejčíková said.



The Czech plays a lot of doubles, too, but last year she couldn’t play for two months due to injury. Krejčíková was frustrated, and she couldn’t maintain her level. But in the fall the current No. 16 started to play much more consistently and aggressively. Almost two years ago, she won Roland Garros. She has been darn good, at times, but she also is hooked into her doubles, winning 15 titles.

“I definitely love doubles. I just love playing,” Krejčíková said. “I really enjoy it. I mean, so far I want to keep going in both categories, just try to do my best.”



Debut in Austin

There is a new tournament site this week in Austin, Texas. It will be interesting to see how many fans come out to watch. There aren’t many players in the top 20 in the field, but there are some thoughtful competitors, including Shuai Zhang, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, Caty McNally and Katie Volynets, among others.



Over the past 30 years there have been many different tournaments in California. Some are still there like Indian Wells. A number of cities watched as WTA tournaments came and eventually folded or moved, such as San Diego, Manhattan Beach, Carson, Carlsbad, Stanford and San Jose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

