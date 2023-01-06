The Novak Djokovic show

By :: Posted

Is it really crazy that Novak Djokovic will win another Grand Slam? He is already super excited and wants to show the fans that he can dominate on a hardcourt. He is currently in Adelaide. Whether he wins or loses, when he will go into Melbourne, the tension will begin to build.



However, last year he arrived in Australia and was ready to play the Australian Open, but he never was vaccinated for COVID-19. So the government told him that he had to leave. It was very controversial, but it was his fault.



But now, he can play this year as that requirement has been lifted. He is happy, but there must be a lot of fans who do not like him. Regardless, he is a terrify player, especially with his famous backhand.



Thanasi Kokkinakis, won the tournament at Adelaide last year. He knows it will be difficult to do it once again and said that Djokovic is close to be the best player ever.



“Stats-wise and everything like that, [Djokovic] will probably end up being the best to ever do it, at least in the short-term anyway. … It’s going to be the Djokovic Show, but there’s a lot of good players that are more than capable of winning this title,” Kokkinakis said.



Perhaps he will, but Rafa Nadal is right there, even though he is rusty now, and Daniil Medvedev is ready to go, too, as well as No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and others.



Kokkinakis does think that Djokovic can hit the lines, but there are some very good players who can win it.



The same goes with Frances Tiafoe, who is currently playing the United Cup in Australia. Already he has had a few very good wins. Another American, Jessica Pegula, destroyed Iga Świątek

6-2, 6-2, bringing the Pole to post-match tears. But Pegula is a little bit insecure since at the 2022 WTA Final, she did not win a single match.

Now, we think, that she is fresh and looked totally locked in over Świątek.

But look, to start the year, so many people who are thrilled and can play fantastic early. Each year, even though bouncing up and down, players can start to hit lots of errors. And then, when you were practicing, your new shots, or you so-so shots, and then you could feel the right balls. However, in a match, if you miss it, over and over again, then you can go back with the old tactics. Thousands of people have done that, that is why that there have been a small number of Grand Slam winners.



Talking Tennis with Tracy

Two people who I have known for a long time with Tracy Austin and Joel Drucker. Currently, they do Talking Tennis with Tracy each week about various players and about their strokes. It is very good. I listened to it (it’s also streaming video) a few days ago, and again, they are darn good. They discussed a bunch of players, mostly the top 10 competitors, women and men. I could throw all of them, but here are two, at least a couple questions marks, such as Ons Jabeur and Sloane Stephens.



Can Jabeur win a Slam this year? Right now, I would say that she is a good maybe. Yes, she had a very good 2022. But in the two major finals, she backed off. She does throw in some terrific shots, but she can lose her focus. That is why she has only won three tournaments, period. So to win a major, she is going to have to be more placid and real.



With the 2017 US Open champion, Stephens was very consistent and on the court and she was super intense. But last year, she was decent, but not wonderful. Stephens did looked pretty good in three events. She is ranked No. 37, which isn’t horrible, but she really has to step it up each week. She can run forever, and she can also be extra consistent. But, everyone knows how she plays, so if she wants to move closer into the top 10, then she is going to have to pop the ball a lot.

Stephens also reached into the final at the 2018 Roland Garros, and she looked wonderful. But now, she should move closer towards the net and return harder. Plus, if she wants to go into the semis at the Slams, then she has to be find new tactics. If she doesn’t, then the 29-year-old will not win a Slam again.



If you want to read about Daniil Medvedev, he can be very interesting. Here is a story I just wrote.

