TennisReporters.net’s top 32 in 2022: women 5-1

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALT photo

No. 5: Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka can be very fierce and rip the ball,with her massive forehand and her hard backhand. This year, the Belarussian collapsed a good amount, never really stepping up in the majors. In the WTA Finals, she turned it around. She was very close with Caroline Garcia. But, when it was right there, the Frenchwoman would go for her shots with a lot of depth and creativity. While Sabalenka looked very good and ready to extend it to a third set, she made some odd errors. Ouch. However, she did reach the top 2. If she can reset her decisions, on court and off, then she certainly may reach a Grand Slam final. But to do it next year? Only if she can steady her serves, and not throw in so many double faults, and also go to the net more often. She has to improve, simple as that.



No. 4: Caroline Garcia

The now cool veteran Garcia was never broken in the year’s final match, beating the powerful Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 to win the WTA Finals for the first time. Mentally, she was super focused, and she dashed all over the place. That was pretty surprising because 10 years ago she looked very decent, but she was not excellent all the time. On court, she could be intense, but other times, she would mentally walk away. But, not now, as this year, in the past three months, she looked very stalwart. She finally realized that if she pushed herself with her forehand, backhand and her terrific first serve, then she could beat anyone. She was very calm, and very effective. Next year, No. 4 Garcia has a chance to win a Grand Slam. Still, the Frenchwoman can be spotty in singles. In 2023 Slams, it would be a big step her for her to reach a final.



No. 3: Jessica Pegula

American Pegula finished the year ranked No. 3, but at times she could be unsettled on court. The 28-year-old finally won a huge tournament, when she captured Guadalajara over Maria Sakkari/ In the WTA Finals, she did not win against three other opponents. A few years ago, Pegula was outside of the top 60, and she was somewhat consistent, but she was not aggressive enough. Then she had decided that, win or lose, she has a real chance to jump on the ball, she would go for the lines. But that can be risky. Pegula has yet to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam, but she could do that next year. However, in order to do it, she has to throw in some new shots and continue attacking.



No. 2: Ons Jabeur

For many years, the Tunisian was pretty good, but she couldn’t find the right balance. This year, though, she finally improved a lot. The 28- year-old has been almost spectacular with some incredible spin. She can run for a long time grind it. She won Madrid and Berlin. It looked like she was ready to win a Grand Slam for the first time. But, at Wimbledon and the US Open, she did not focus enough, losing against Elena Rybakina in three sets, and then, Iga Świątek blasted her. At the biggest events, Jabeur can be very uptight. In 2023, at the hardcourts, in Australia, she has to breath all the time.



No. 1: Iga Świątek

Świątek came up into the top spot this year by winning almost everything, beating the heck out of them. The Pole snared at Roland Garros, for the second time, and then won the US Open for the first time. Also, this year, she grabbed eight titles. It was for sure that she was the best player, hands down. Almost each point, she will go for it, when she striking her serve or she can attack on the return immediately. She will put her legs very close on the ground, which is known problem, and then she would swing viciously. How about this? Before she came to Roland Garros, she won Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome. On the hardcourts and on the clay. She has lost a few sets, but not many. The 21-year-old found the lines all the time. Yes, it was a great year, but if she wants to be one of the best players ever, then she has to win many more Grand Slam titles, such as Venus Williams (who is still playing) and has won seven titles. And let’s not even think that she can win 22 Grand Slams,like Serena Williams did. But outside of that, if Świątek continues to be No. 1, then for sure, she can win the 2023 Australian Open, as well as Wimbledon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

