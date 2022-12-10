TennisReporters.net’s top 32 in 2022: men 32-26

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

32. Tommy Paul

The American had a fine year, not because he is not in the top 10, but last year he was laboring. On court, he would attempt to grind it, but in order to beat the very good players, he has to hit it much more harder. That he did, when this year, in Paris, he upset Roberto Bautista Agut, Rafa Nadal, and Pablo Carreno Busta. That was pretty darn good. Still, in order to reach in the top 20, he will have to improve his return and his second serve.



31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

It is very interesting that the Spaniard, who must be thinking that just like with Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — the Slam winners, that if he continues to be much more laid back, then he will be able to leap into the top 10. If so, he is going to hit it much more harder and really push it. If he does not, then he will not be able to go super far at the ATP 1000s, let alone at the Slams.



30. Francisco Cerundolo

There are so many Argentines who are super respectable. But can Cerundolo chop down the big boys? Well, he is trying as he started ranked No. 127 and is now top 30. On clay, he became much more confident, scoring wins with his big forehand. He was happy on court, but in the last four months, he froze. Hopefully in 2023, he can find his direction and ram it up into the top 15.



29. Miomir Kecmanovic

The Serbian began to rise up this year, reaching the quarters at Indian Wells and Miami. He is not quite ready to beat the great players, but at least he upset Felix Auger-Aliassime. His forehand and backhands are stout. Yes, he played some terrific matches. But he is not steady enough and he lost too early. He will have to change it in 2023, to hand it closer to the lines.



28. Grigor Dimitrov

Years ago, the Bulgarian was mixing it up and his one-hander backhand was effective. He reached the top 10 and also made it into a three Grand Slam semis. The veteran can be a blast when he is on, but then he would be so-so in the match and can be so erratic and frustrated. He has not improved enough, especially at the net. Before he retires, he has to add some different shots. Please do.



27. Daniel Evans

The 32-year-old Britain veteran had a decent year, winning Nottingham on grass. But at Wimbledon, he went down immediately in the first round. That was brutal. Yes, he can be very steady, and he is much more thoughtful, but the problem is that while he wants to win a huge tournament, he has not been able to do it. There will be another chance to go super deep at the Slams. At least one more time.



26. Borna Coric

Mr. Consistent finally played perfectly, winning Cincinnati, beating Nadal, Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas. That was a stunner, as he has been pretty good, but not spectacular. He is fast, and he runs, plus he can play a long time during the rallies. Yes, he got hurt and then he came back, and he changed it up a little bit, with his serve. He may never win a Slam, but at least he is more effective now.

