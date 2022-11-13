Will Stefanos Tsitsipas become No. 1?

By :: Posted

Stefanos Tsitsipas may actually end the year at No. 1. He has had a very good year, but not phenomenal. The reason Tsitsipas could jump into the top slot is the current No. 1. Carlos Alcaraz got hurt in Paris and has stopped playing the rest of the year. Had he actually played in Turin, then almost for sure, he would have stayed No. 1 at the end of 2022.

Tsitipas has to win all his ATP Finals matches to ascend to the holy grail of No. 1. That streak will have to include Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Novak. Djokovic in the Red Group.



That will be difficult, because in 2021, he was injured and he could not sustain that level. But when he is on, he can be sprited. In 2019, he won it at the ATP Finals in London edging Dominic Thiem in three tough sets. He wants to do it again. Next week the current No. 3 needs to nail more winners to take down all comers.



In Paris, the Greek was so close to beating Novak Djokovic in three amazing sets. But the former No. 1 hit some incredible shots. Tsitsipas could have put it away with great shots close to the corners and deep, but he became confused right at the end and he went down 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4). He was frustrated,



This year, Tsitsipas won two titles in Mallorca and Monte Carlo. Yes, he took down some of the best players. But he lost to the top 15 a good amount.



“I unfortunately played just one match and I didn’t really have the opportunity to show my real game out there,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m really excited to be playing in Italy. The Italians are really passionate when it comes to tennis. They put a lot of their energy out on the courts and the stadiums. They have a great culture in tennis the last couple of years. They’ve always loved my game, they’ve always greeted me very nicely. They have a sort of different aura when it comes to the game, which I appreciate a lot.”

When he finishes a match, then he can go home at a hotel, and he can think about where he is. He studies the matches, what he did, and also, did he do it the right way, or was it all wrong?



“I do chase [ranking] points a lot,” he said. “I know they are very important. I understand their value, what they can offer in terms of a ranking upgrade or having a better season than the ones before. I calculate, of course, I try to use my mind to improve in terms of points, things like defending and all that stuff.”



If he makes to reach the semis, then he might face Rafa Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime or Taylor Fritz. The three young players are right there, ready to win it for the first time, in front of the massive crowds.



However, Djokovic has won it five times. The 21-Grand Slam-winner Djokovic is biting his lips, ready to crush all comers. Tsitsipas is doing that too, possibly in a secret. Right now, when it is super close, he has go for the lines and smash another winner. He cannot hold back.



NOTES

What a great year by American Brandon Nakashima, who won the Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan. He beat Jiri Lehecka in the final. He also won San Diego. Next year, the fast hitter has a good chance to get into the top 30 soon. Now, he is very confident.



The Next Generation ATP Finals started a few years ago. The 21-and-under, format has included winners some of whom are now in the top 10. The winners were Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Tsitsipas and Chung Hyeon. The runner-up were Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur and Sebastian Korda. I think it is pretty obvious that when you see them play, they are already moving fast, with some terrific strokes. Yes, they have to improve their consistency, but if they keep on it, then for sure, they will beat some of the high players. They already have.

