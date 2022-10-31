Weekend winners: Félix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev

By :: Posted

By winning in Basel Félix Auger-Aliassime has taken three crowns in a row. He has been hitting some terrific serves. Last year, when he was serving, the first serve was effective, but the second serve proved to be pretty flat and predicable. But now, he understands how to vary speed and placement. During his winning streak, he knows which way to go.



His confidence is soaring. Now, he has a solid shot to make the ATP Finals in Turin.



Imagine that? The 22-year-old is convinced he finally understands the combinations and how to succeed with his big forehand, consistent backhand and hard returns hard into the corners. Plus, he can thrown in lot of spin, and he change it up. Also, he is very fast.



Perhaps the Canadian can beat all of the top players, eventually. But, right now, the challenge is to win an ATP 1000 or a Grand Slam. He has not done it yet, even though that he upset the No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semis in Switzerland.

“It’s been an amazing week,” said Auger-Aliassime. “Once again in the final, not getting broken all week. … [It’s been] a long year, a long stretch of wins, and it’s not over. So hopefully I can keep going, but right now I’m feeling all the good emotions that come with winning a tournament.”



Medvedev takes Vienna

The former 2021 US Open champ Daniil Medvedev won again, this time he grabbed the ATP 500 Vienna Open, stepping past Denis Shapovalov in three sets. The Russian has had a strange year, winning and also getting upset. So it is still hard to say that when he arrives in Paris, will he be pumped up or a little bit wild on court?



However, last week he was locked in. When he is mentally sound, then he can pound the ball all the time. He can sprint, he can nail it down the line, and he can dominate cross court with both wings.



Medvedev does not smile that much, on court, but when he hits an amazing winner, then he cheers, with the fans. The No. 3 is growing up.



“I like to play indoor hard courts at the end of the season,” Medvedev said. “I feel that I do a great job with my team not to arrive burnt out. I am looking forward to the last two tournaments of the year which are really important and I usually play well.”



Last year in Paris, he lost in the semis to Novak Djokovic. The Serbian will play along with Rafa Nadal, too. But if Medvedev goes deep indoors he could go up against Auger-Aliassime. That could be a fantastic match.



The only U.S. man who have change to play on the ATP Finals is Taylor Fritz. But it is almost impossible to pull it off unless he plays lights out and wins Paris. At least he has a very good year.



The American men are in Paris are Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, Brandon Nakashima, Tommy Paul, John Isner and Maxime Cressy. They are all in the top 51. That is good, but for many fans, they want all of them to crack into the top 10. Next year, they hope.

