In Europe and San Diego: ‘Please, take a breath’

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

It’s already October. Over the next four weeks, some of the the men and the women will want to move up the rankings. However, each year, month after month, there are so many injuries. But that is life of a professional tennis player.



If they can go home and rest for a few weeks, then they can return and feel fresh. But if you don’t, many of them can look tired. Please, take a breath.



However, many just want to play, such as the former No. 3 Dominic Thiem. His injury knocked him down for months. Currently, he is back on the tour, working hard, but he is still struggling. The same goes with Andy Murray, who almost retired with another huge injury in his hip. Now, he looks pretty good, but not great — yet. Right now, they are playing in Europe, in Spain and Italy.



You can go on and on, about dozens of people. But, even they are hurting, when back on court, then the pain essentially goes away. Such is the case of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, who wins a lot, even though his body is always sore.



American J.J. Wolf played college at Ohio State University for did three seasons. When he decided to go on the ATP Tour, it took him a while to be much better. Finally, this year, he cracked the top 100 and now he is ranked No. 75. Slowly, his strokes are harder and he pushes himself to be more real on court. He does look good, but he can reach the top 50 at the end of the year. In 2023, can he eventually make it into the top 32? Also, in the Grand Slams, he will have to go into the second week, and if he does, then soon enough he will be seeded. That will be extremely exciting.



San Diego’s strong lineup

Currently, the women are playing in San Diego in a big tournament. They used to play the event up north for years in August, but eventually they shut it down. That also happened in Los Angeles, too. However, the tournament is now in the Barnes Tennis Center, which is very close to the airport. You can here the planes every few minutes. It is a good area, but it can be very loud.



There are a bunch of the top 15 players, like he No. 1 Iga Świątek, No. 4 Paula Badosa, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 8 Coco Gauff and No. 11 Daria Kasatkina, among others.



Świątek will finish the year as No. 1, for sure. She is way ahead. The Pole can crack the ball with her forehand and her backhand, and they land pretty deep, too. Her first serve is lethal, and she can attack when she returns. She can beat almost everyone, but last week she lost last week to Barbora Krejcikova, who is a very good player, but she can be up and down.



Badosa can really mix it up, and she can be focused, point to point, but also, her shots can be short. If she swings harder, then she will be more effective.



Sabalenka is still figuring out how to fix her serves. She has had so many doubles faults this season, but when the rallies begin, then she can swing harder and play her power game.



Pegula has changed a lot in the last two years. Teenager Gauff is getting better, each month. Kasatkina is so intense on the court.



In San Diego, whomever wins will celebrate because she earned, it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

