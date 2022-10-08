Novak Djokovic: ‘Put on the show’

By :: Posted

This has been an odd year for Novak Djokovic. When he is playing, he can be dominating, with his famous backhand. His forehand has improved over the past 15 years, and his serve is not only powerful, but he can mix it around, everyday.

However, he has missed a number of tournaments because he is opposed to the vaccine and many tournaments havenot allowed him to play. He could get a COVID-19 shot and then he can play everywhere. But he has not, yet.

Djokovic has said, “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

We will see. The 35-year-old just won Tel Aviv. Regardless, there are different tournaments where the owners are fine to allow him to play. He is currently ranked No. 7, and Djokovic also won Rome and Wimbledon. That was fantastic, but he lost against Rafa Nadal in Roland Garros, and also, the current No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, upset the Serbian in Madrid.

Djokovic has played only 10 events, going on 11, so he really wants to play. The 35-year-old wants to show that he can be the best player with anyone, if he can be totally solid.

The former No. 1 is playing in Astana and has advanced to the final. He beat Karen Khachanov on Friday, and was tied Daniil Medvedev when the Russian retired at 4-6, 7-6(6) in the semis.

Speaking of the Russian, Medvedev is somewhat struggling, match to match, but when he is being super steady, and very strong, then he can be more level headed. At the start of the year, at the Australian Open, he reached the final, and it looked like he can out-steady Rafa Nadal. He couldn’t, though, because in the fifth set, the 22-Grand Slam champ Nadal rose so high, and Medvedev could pull him back down to earth. After that, he looked pretty good, but not great. If Medvedev wants to be one of the best players again, he has to sharpen it up.

By the way, he lost twice against Nick Kyrgios this year, as the Australian was finally locked in. If they face each other again, Medvedev has to return much better. Of course, That is difficult, as Kyrgios is one of the best serves on tour. When he is happy and playing amazing, the Aussie can knock you down. He is not perfect, by any means, but when he is finding the lines, then Kyrgios and Medvedev can put on an entertaining show.

