Men’s final at 2022 US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud

Somehow, someway, either Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud will become No. 1 at the US Open on Sunday. Neither has not won a Grand Slam yet, or even reached the final.

Grand Slam champions such as Rafa Nadal, who was knocked out; Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic couldn’t play, while Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic all lost. So here comes a new first-time champion in Flushing Meadows.

Both Alcaraz and Ruud have had some amazing matches. They are quick, super fast, and they can switch it to offense immediately. Night after night, the 19-year-old Alcaraz seemed to never get tired, even though he has been playing for many, many hours. How about this? The Spaniard edged Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 7-5, 6-3, and it took 5 hours and 15 minutes. He just keeps churning. And when he is sprinting, he doesn’t really care, he just wanted to hit the lines, incredibly hard. His forehand is gigantic, and his backhand can slap it. Plus, he has all sorts of strokes.



The No. 7 Ruud is very fit, patient and he will rush the net when he gets a chance. The Norweigian is very steady, can go low and his forehand and backhand are more than powerful. Over the past couple years, he would go deep at the tournaments, and he has won a good amount, but he before went far at the Slams.

His father, Christian Ruud, who reached No. 39 in 1995, said that Casper, “Did well last year, winning six titles and did well at ATP Playoffs and everything. We knew he had the level to play with the top guys and also beat the top-10 players. So, of course, a little bit disappointing Grand Slam last year, that was the big goal this year to at least reach some quarterfinals. Then the goal was achieved a little bit, and then this US Open he plays maybe with little bit calmer because he already had one good Grand Slam result. In a way, he got that breakthrough in the Grand Slams, and hopefully we can continue to do well in the Slams. He’s fit, he’s doing well, so he suits playing five-set matches.”

Will it be Alcaraz or Ruud win the U.S. Open? There will be intense rallies, and they will play for hours, again. But the Spaniard is right there, and when it is very close, then he can cover the court, touch the lines and Alcaraz will win it four terrific sets.

