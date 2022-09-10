US Open final with Iga Świątek vs. Ons Jabeur

By :: Posted

The former No. 2, Aga Radwanska, once said, “This is a dream from when I was kid. I’m playing tennis almost 18 years, and of course everybody’s dream is to play the final of a Grand Slam.”



She made one but lost to Serena Williams at ’12 Wimbledon

Another Pole, Iga Świątek, has already won two Grand Slams, and now the current No.1 will face off with Ons Jabeur on Saturday.



Jabeur reached the final at Wimbledon, and she lost, but just getting there, her mind changed and her nerves began to cool. Over the past 11 days, she sliced, popped the ball, showing a lot of intensity. Plus, the No. 5 returns very well, and she can hit it deep, chipping it, In the semis, she destroyed Caroline Garcia, who was blazing along with wins this summer.



However, Świątek can bring it back, too. On the second serve, she can attack immediately. There are times that she can hit it the wrong way, or out, but she keeps making the effort. Also, she broke serve a lot. For example she made it happen in the semis versus Aryna Sabalenka. Even in the third set, she was more patient, and her backhand became much more dependable.



The last time they played, Świątek had an easy final in Rome, winning 6-2, 6-2. Then, Świątek was rocking on the clay. However, though, when she plays on faster hard courts, she can get tripped up. Her forehand can be terrific, but she also starts to get undecisive, and since she started last week, there were a lot of errors.



Running around, Jabeur can wallop with a winner, or she can put in an spot, and at times, her strokes are muddled. She does think a lot, but she has to react quickly. On the plus side, she is so athletic, and she rarely gets tired. This year, for the most part, she got rid of the tremendous pressure.



The 21-years-old Świątek has played so many matches this year. So, at the US Open, perhaps she will be placid, as this is her first final. At least in the first set, she might be freaked out.



At Wimbledon, Jabeur looked wonderful, but in the final, she missed some key shots against Elena Rybakina. This time, if she wants to win, she has to play almost 100 percent. Jabeur might be convinced, to kick down with Świątek, but ‘Iga’ will rise up in the third set and win it for the third time at the Slams.

