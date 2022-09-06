Quarterfinal picks at the 2022 US Open

By :: Posted

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini

The 23-year-old Norwegian broke out two years ago. Clearly, he knows that if he wants to make No. 1 someday, then he has to improve his strokes. He and the Italian have played each other five times already, which is unusual, so they know each other well. In Gstaad in July, Ruud beat Berrettini to win the title, and now it is 3-2 head to head. Both of them can slap the ball, but also, they can be very patient, and can change it up. “You need to obviously guess right sometimes, and sort of see if you can try to read where he’s going,” Ruud said. Without a doubt, when they get on court, it will take hours before they finish. It really is a toss-up, but Berrettini will win it in five nutty sets.



Ons Jabeur vs Ajla Tomljanovic

The Australian eliminated Serena Williams. Now, she finally made it into the quarters at the Grand Slam. She has been around for a long time, and she has been pretty decent, but not unreal. But over the past eight days, she rose, and has shown confidence. Plus, she likes to talk with the journalists. However, Jabeur played some assortment points. She is so quick, and she has so much variety. Yes, she has won against a number of the top 10 players, but she has yet to win a major. However, this year, at least she made into the final at Wimbledon, and she lost to Elena Rybakina. This time, though, Jabeur will be ready and beat Tomljanovic in straight sets.



Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov

The Aussie has become a real force. His serve is huge, his forehand is massiv, and currently he has added rushing the net and putting away volleys. However, Khachanov is a huge swinger, and he can crack the ball. He is not the fastest, but when he is right there, then he can belt it. Khachanov would love to go very deep at the USO, but Kyrgios will hit many aces and winners, too. He will win it in four hardy sets.



Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia

These two have played some fantastic matches this summer. They both have gone deep, and they have beaten a number of the top players. Gauff reached into the final at Roland Garros, and a couple weeks ago, Garcia won Cincinnati. From the backcourt, they can run all day. The American who can hit winners from all over the court. Te Frenchwoman can also be patient, but finally, the veteran started to be much more gung ho. That will be a really banner match, with some wild points. In the end, the teenager will out-hit Garcia right and win it in three thrilling sets.

