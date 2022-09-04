Sunday match predictions at the US Open

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Daniil Medvedev vs. Nick Kyrgios

This is one of the potential fantastic match, with the Russian and the Australian facing off. Medvedev won the U.S. Open last year, and he came alive. Kyrgios has not won a Slam yet, but this year, he rose gradually, and now, he has beaten a huge number of top players. They both can throw in a number of aces, there forehands are huge, and they can really mix it up. However, Medvedev does not come into the net much, but his backhand is strong. Plus, when he is locked in, then he can hit it even harder. Kyrgios throws in a bunch of shots, and he can be very creative. He can get very ticked off, but he is more control, now, and he has said that he does have a chance to finally win a Slam. He almost did when he went into the final at Wimbledon, and he was close versus Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian finally broke him down. Kyrgios said that he is a bit tired because he has been traveling for months, but after the US Open is done, then he can go home, because he misses it. He does want to punch on with Medvedev, but he will be very patient, and in the fifth set, the Russian will brake him down.

Coco Gauff vs. Shuai Zhang

Yes, the teenager Gauff is looking very good, but so is Zhang, who had some cracking good points in the last couple months. The American is running well, and her forehand and her backhand are very real. Her serve OK, but not great yet, and at times she over-thinks about what she is going to do. When you are really young, the best solution is to simply play. The Chinese plays a lot of doubles, and she is good, at the net, but again, it took her a long time to believe that in the singles. She can be more gifted. So now, she does. Serena Williams just lost, so now it is anyone to win the event. Gauff thinks she can, so if she can play at the top of the level, then she can beat Zhang in straight sets. If not, that will be a very close three-setter. In a sense, it is a toss-up, but Gauff will hit a couple tremendous winners and move into next week.



Jannik Sinner vs. Ilya Ivashka

The Italian is blasting the ball. He is so fast, and can rush the net. He is very tall, and his first serve and his return can be wonderful. He has improved, but once again, he has yet to win a Slam. But if he continued to get fancy, he does have a chance to go even further. Ivashka can be very respectable, but the 28-year-old has yet to win a big tournament. At least last year, he did win Winston-Salem. So, he is good, but not great. Because of that, Sinner wins it in three sets.



Carolina Garcia vs. Allison Riske

Each year, there are the same old players, who are good, but not great. For years, they are OK, but to chomp down the unreal players, in general, they will lose. The Frenchwoman came out of nowhere, recently, and now the 28-year-old is on a roll. She is quick, she can swing harder, and also, in her eyes, you can tell that she finally trusted herself. The same goes with Riske, who started winning when she was young, but she could only win on the grass, in singles. But gradually, on in the hardcourts, she grew into her fine player with both of her strokes. The American Riske really wants to reach into the second week, but if you watch both of them, Garcia just won the Western & Southern Open, a gigantic week. She will do it again, in three subline sets.

