Davis Cup: Some with fans, some not

At the Davis Cup, in Europe, there are a number of players who want to the event and are fully engaged. Lots of fans attended in some arenas, and there are other cities with no heads at all. That can be messy.



Hopefully, in 2022, crowds will return as things get back to normal

No. 1 Novak Djokovic is playing because he really believes that Serbia can grab the cup for the first time. In the singles, for the most part, he can beat just about everyone, but this year, he did lose a few amazing matches, like when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final. The Russian is playing also, so maybe they can meet again. It is super close, going backhand to backhand, cross-court, or down the line. On the forehand, Djokovic can mix it up, but Medvedev can slap it very hard. Next time, they meet, and as Medvedev said, he will throw in a few different hits. Perhaps Djokovic will do it, too, coming into the net more often.



Andrey Rublev is also playing for Russia. They have a strong one-two punch as he teams up with Medvedev and they think if they play well, then they can hoist the trophy.



NOTES

England lost to Germany. The Brits thought they could go deeper. One of their players, Cameron Norrie, had a fine year. He certainly wants to move into the top 10 next year. He has improved a lot…



A few years ago, we though that Nick Kyrgios will go deep at the Grand Slams. While he has won some terrific matches, he has never gone into the semis in the majors. He gets hurt a lot, so now, the chance of reaching a major final would be surprising. At least one of the other Australian John Millman had a solid year.

The American men lost early at the Davis Cup, which was odd, given that they have three good singles players and a decent doubles team. At least Frances Tiafoe won a tough match, but both Reilly Opelka and John Isner went down, twice, in the singles. Maybe next year they can re-adjust.