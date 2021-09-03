At the US Open: Legends of the Fall

By :: Posted

A couple days ago, Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Andy Murray in five incredible sets. Murray was not happy, and he said late. He talked about Tsitsipas who, after the fourth set, went into the bathroom and he did not come back for eight minutes. Murray was ticked off, and said he should have come back earlier. But, Tsitsipas needed to take a few more minutes to re-tool, and he did. In the fifth set he was far and more consistent. So, he won it and he moved on.

Murray had not played for four more than hours in many years. He had three surgeries, but it looked like the Brit played so much better at the 2021 US Open than he had since the surgeries. Maybe he isn’t so fast now, but his strokes are massive. At least he did that in the US Open first round. But in upcoming monthsl, will the three-time Grand Slam champion keep up this level? We will find out in the so-called the “Legends of the Fall.”



On Wednesday, Tsitsipas won again, when he knocked down Adrian Mannarino in four sets. Once he is on court, the Greek is strong and secure.



The young American Coco Gauff can be spectacular, but also, she can make some silly shots. She lost in straight sets against the former US Open champ Sloane Stephens. Gauff is very fast and she can rift the ball, but her serve and her return need more work. I would think that each month, she will get better.



On the other hand, Stephens appears to be waking up. She has not played enough over the past three years, but now she is more focused and aggressive. So, she won two matches against two very good players in Madison Keys and Gauff. On court, she looks totally grounded. Now, we will see if she can reach the second week. After that, then Stephens could determine her own fate.



NOTES

At night, Diego Schwartzman took beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4. He can be so strong.



American Frances Tiafoe is into the third round and he looked much better this week then he did over the past couple months. Now he will have to play even better.



Here is a big one on Friday when Aryna Sabalenka will face American Danielle Collins. The American has to play 100 percent to upset Sabalenka.



Ons Jabeur is playing colossal this season and she has a chance to reach the second week. She will go for it because it really matters.