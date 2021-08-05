Isner grabs Atlanta title for sixth time

By :: Posted

ATLANTA – With a fifth match point, John Isner was looking to step it up and go past his five Atlanta Open crowns. That’s when Brandon Nakashima’s second serve bounced off of the net and outside of the service box, making Isner a six-time winner of the Truist Atlanta Open. In a hot afternoon, the older American won 7-6(8), 7-5.

Call Georgia a second home for Isner, who played at the University of Georgia and continues to hear the UGA unofficial cheer of a bulldog bark at tournaments around the world. Plus, his collegiate home continues to be an advantage for Isner. In this tournaments 11 years, Isner has reached the final nine times. He lost to Mardy Fish in 2010-11 and Nick Kyrgios in 2016.

Isner moved into rarified company with six titles in one tournament. Roger Federer has at least six titles in seven tournaments while Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal has captured at least six at four events.

“You can’t compare me with those guys. In my earlier day, I was never pegged to be a great champion,” he said. Asked about what he considered his greatest accomplishment, he said, “My consistency. Being in the top 20 for 10 consecutive years.”

The former Georgia Bulldog avenged his Los Cabos loss last week to the 19-year-old from San Diego. Nakashima said that Isner probably learned from the match and had a better strategy for the final.

As usual, Isner depended on his booming serve, knocking down 21 aces, along with a bundle of service winners. Nakashima had 12 of his own and went into the final game with only two double faults before striking the fatal out serve.

Nakashima blasted two aces in the first-set tiebreak. But, that wasn’t enough to take out Isner, who found his range with his groundstrokes. At 8-8, Nakashima attached the net but couldn’t deal with a dipping shot from Isner. Then, Isner cracked another menacing serve and the return sailed long.

The second set’s ninth game was packed with drama and four match points. Isner stepped up early with big forehands and a backhand, down-the-line winner. He was out in front 0-40. Nakashima evened the game with two volley winners and a forcing shot which resulted in an Isner error. On the fourth match point, Nakashima banged a crisp backhand volley for a winner.

At 5-5 in the second set, Isner had to escape two break points. He employed his serve for three aces and a service winner.

The drama continued in the final game, which came down to the third deuce before Nakashima dumped a volley into the net before he double faulted.

Nakashima employed the aggressive play that earned him the Los Cabos victory against Isner. But, he said after the match that his opponent probably picked up on his attacking style. “It’s always tough losing finals, especially back to back.” Cameron Norrie defeated him in the Los Cabos final.

Asked about successfully dealing with those match points, he added, “He serves so big. That puts a lot of pressure on my serve. I told myself to stay calm and get into these rallies, I know I’m in good shape.”

At the age of 36, Isner is starting to put his career in perspective. He enjoyed bringing his two young kids onto the court, with his pregnant wife, Madison, for photos during the trophy ceremony. “This could be my last title,” he conceded in the post-match press conference.

Doubles goes to Opelka/Sinner

Reilly Opelka and Jannik Sinner prevailed in a 10-3 match tiebreak to win the doubles over Jordan Thompson/Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-7(6) 10-3. After falling in the second-set tiebreak, Opelka/Sinner dominated the final tiebreak. Sinner capped off the tournament with an ace.