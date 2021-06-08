Sorana Cirstea: ‘I found the joy of playing, the freedom’

By :: Posted

The delightful Sorana Cirstea has always been very nice, when she talks off the courts. However, the 31-year-old has been around for 13 years, and why she has had some terrific wins, she never went very deep into the Grand Slams. She can hustle, and she is pretty fast. But, what keeps her stymied is throwing in so many error.

That is why she has never reached the top 20. But she was close. Currently, she is No. 54. Maybe she can climb into the top 30s again, or even into the top 20s, but it will be very tough.



However, she has improved, and she seems to be thrilled about her life. Finally, she likes the dirt



“It’s funny because going into clay I was not very happy. I felt I was playing quite good towards the end of the hard court season,” said Cirstea, who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2. “Now when I’m getting the rhythm on hard court we have to switch on clay? But it’s been good. I haven’t changed much. I went through the same mindset like on the hard court, and I think it took me a little bit by surprise this clay court season, because I did not expect to come out so strong, first tournament winning Istanbul. I’m definitely enjoying it. I would not say clay is my favorite surface, but I’m definitely enjoying it.”



At the 2009 Roland Garros, she reached the quarters, upsetting Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic. She was playing wonderful but she lost to Sam Stoser.



She remembers that year, but she has changed and more mature.



“It’s funny, because I have a different mindset. Because if you think too much in the past or too much in the future, you will get frustrated,” Cirstea said. “If you ask me 12 years ago if I would still be playing today, I would definitely say no. I just go with the flow. I’m healthy, I’m enjoying myself, I’m playing at a very good level, probably one of the best I have been. I’m very mature. I’m taking it day by day, I’m not going too far ahead with my mind. I’m actually enjoying all this process. Definitely I’m enjoying much more I think this comes with maturity.”



Cirstea did have many ups and downs, moving around, finding the lines, but also, she did not understand where she was going, and what could she do? It looks like she thought about it, and right now, she thinks a lot.

“I would say, everyone has their own rhythm and their own path. You can’t compare yourself with anyone,” she said. “At the beginning of my career, I had this a lot, people comparing me to other people my age or comparing me to different players. So now, looking back, I feel that’s absolutely useless, comparing yourself with other people, because everyone has their own path and their own timing and their own route in life, their own way.

“Also, do not look left and right but look left and right for lessons, for positive things. It took me a long time to understand this and not get frustrated, because there were people my age or younger doing better. It plays a little bit with your head. But the moment when I realize that I’m playing for myself, I have my own career, I have my own path, my own life, things started to change and I found the joy of playing. I found the freedom of playing. I found the joy again.”



Kei Nishikori finally didn’t have to play for many hours again, as his opponent, Henri Laaksonen, retired. Now he has to face Alexander Zverev on Sunday. What a banger. The German said: “This is the main goal of my tennis career, to win Grand Slams and I feel in the past year-and-a-half I am on a very good [path] again and I hope I can continue.” Let’s see.



Victoria Azarenka crushed Madison Keys on Friday. Maybe Azarenka can stay around because she can be darn good.



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova sort or stunned Aryna Sabalenka. Pavlyuchenkova is a little bit more mature. Sabalenka looked great this year, until at RG, she collapsed.