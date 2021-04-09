16 top American women in 2021

By :: Posted

There are 16 American women who are in the WTA top 100. That is a lot, compared to going back all the way into the 1970

Now, there are many players who come from Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, and South America. Because of that, it is harder to beat many mediocre players, as their forehands have become so much better, including with first serves, net game and returns. The field is now much taller and superfast.



Right now, the Americans are in Charleston but not many from Europe. Here is a 2021 roundup after three months, one week and counting, starting from the top:



Sofia Kenin

She has won the Aussie Open. But, she is a little bit hurt now. When she is healthy, she can smash the ball and win another Slam



Serena Williams

The great players like Serena have great weapons: serves, forehands, backhands and returns. But she is aging, and she knows that she is a slowing down.



Jennifer Brady

In the last two Grand Slams, she reached the semis at the 2020 US Open and the final at the 2021 Australian Open, which means that she is locked in.



Madison Keys

When she is on, she can blast the ball. Still, she always gets injured and now, she cannot move well and is producing a lot of errors.



Alison Riske

She has come a long way into the top 30. She started loving the grass, but now she is addicted on the hardcourts.



Jessica Pegula

She has had a terrific season, showing tremendous confidence. She is gaining every week and can reach the top 20.



Amanda Anisimova

The 19-year-old is gaining ground. By the end of the season, she can be in the top 10, if she shows more maturity.



Cori Gauff

She is super young, and already, she is darn good. But, she has to be develop more strategy on the court.



Danielle Collins

She is 27 years old, and she knows what is going on. As long as she can exploit her fierce competitiveness, she could go into the top 20 this year, a career high.



Shelby Rogers

She had a wonderful second-round victoryagainst Anisimova in Charleston, 7-5 in the third. Next week, she might be in the top 45, a career high.



Sloane Stephens

Is the 2017 US Open winner ready to dance again? During the past two years, she was totally out of it.



Ann Li

She is only 20, and she really runs very well, but she needs more power and depth.



Bernarda Pera

There are some good wins, but in the past year, she barely won, so she has to change tactics.



Lauren Davis

She is a huge fighter, and she likes long rallies, but she does not have a hard serve. She needs to go for the lines, very quickly.



Christina McHale

She has been around for 12 years, and she will continue to play, because she loves tennis. But now, she must find a way to win more matches.



Venus Williams

She came into the WTA in 1997 and built a Hall of Fame career many times over. Now, she is 40 years old and looks like she will retire pretty soon.