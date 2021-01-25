It is time to fly at the Australian Open

By :: Posted

It is too bad that John Isner has decided not to go to the Australian Open. “It really was just a situation where I didn’t want to be away from my family for that long. I decided to stay home.” While he has lost a couple dramatic five setters in Slams, he still loves on the hardcourts, so he will be woeful in early February.



A few of the main men are already in Australia: Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem. The Serbian has won eight titles there, beating a bunch of dusty players, including when he knocked down the Austrian Thiem in a five-set final last year.

Even though he lost, Thiem already knew that in 2020, he was going to win a Slam. At th U.S. Open, he finally did it, out-hitting Alex Zverev, 7-6(6) in the final-set tiebreak. It was so dramatic. Zverev, the German, will eventually grab a Slam, as long as he comes into the net more and to returns deeper. However, when he loses, he can be very sore and upset. Without a doubt he needs to calm down.



There are some players who can definitely win it all at the Aussie Open, such as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka. Medvedev came very close in the final at the 2019 US Open, but he couldn’t grab it versus Rafa Nadal. But, he rarely give up and he has some bumper shots. Yes, he has a real chance. The Greek Tsitsipas is also rising, as he is very strong, with some amazing shots. To win at the AO, he has to use more variety. Swiss Stan Wawrinka has won three Slam titles. If he is healthy, he cand clock the ball from both sides. He could win it again, this year. Last year, he limped through. .



Four of these can reach into the second week at Melbourne, among others: Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and the controversial Aussie Nick Kyrgios. Yes, Kyrgios can be a little crazy, but when he is on, he is as talented as anyone on tour.