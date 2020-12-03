TennisReporters.net 2020 yearend review: top 30-26 women

By :: Posted

30. Amanda Anisimova

The American is very young, and she needs to improve a lot. Yes, in 2019, she was impressive, but in 2020, she did not go very far. She is powerful, and she goes for winners, but she has to be more selective. In 2021, the 19-year-old should be a little more mature. If she can hit with more variety, her chances to succeed will soar.



29. Dayana Yastremska

Another young player, who is on 20-years-old, the Ukranian started very strong and reached the final in Adelaide, upsetting against Aryna Sabalenka and then losing to the No. 1 Ash Barty. But, then she was spotty; over the next nine months, she was at a middle of the road. Two years ago, she started to lock in and she was confident and fearless. But, during the summer and the fall, she wasn’t moving quickly enough and she hesitated. Another young player who will inprove, but she has to work on her serve and shots at the net in 2021.



28. Yulia Putintseva

The Kazakhstan had a decent year, reaching the quarters at the US Open, knocking off Petra Martic before she lost to Jennifer Brady. Two years ago, she played Roland Garros and she scratched into the quarters, shocking Jo Konta. In the second week, she fell to Madison Keys. She can crack with her very strong forehand and move well.



27. Karolina Muchova

The Czech is coming fast. At the start of the year, she was ranked No. 109, and now hit No. 27. She will rush into the top 20 pretty soon. She beat Venus Williams at the US Open early. In the round 16, she fell to Vika Azarenka, losing in the third set 6-4. Three years ago, she was good, but not damn good. She might be, as long as she uses her wordbook.



Years ago, the American loved on the grass. In the last 10 years, she has found her way on the hard courts and clay. But eventually, practicing has improved her play on those surfaces. She has always been powerful.Yes, in 2019, she won a lot of terrific matches. But this year, she went 6-8. Injuries played a part earlier but she seemed to be 100 percent physically. In 2021, Riske may find her form again and find her path into the top 20 or higher.