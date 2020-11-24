ATP Finals: Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic needs to win or else

By :: Posted

In the ATP Finals, it is fascinating two 2020 Slam winners – Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic – might lose again and will fail to reach the semis. On Thursday, Djokovic will have to play Alexandra Zverev, who has been up and down. On Friday, Nadal will go to play Stefanos Tsitsipas. While it should be very close, the Greek is on fire. But, can he adapt as the pressure mounts.



On Wednesday in London, Daniil Medvedev was sealed in, and he was belted the ball, slamming his forehands and backhands. He bent down at the net. And he sprinted, while when he was busting.



What was a terrific day of matches. But, not for Djokovic, because he was irritable and disheartening. He made a number of errors, which is unusual. He lost seven games in a row, and that was odd. Every day, you can play awful, but that is not Djokovic, who has won so many titles. But, the Serbian can’t be perfect.



Nadal mostly wins, and he when he is not playing well, still, he keeps trying. As the Spaniard said, you have to stir it up. But, there are times when he is off. A couple days ago, Nadal lost to Dominic Thiem 7-6(7) 7-6(4).

The Austrian starts way back, just like with Nadal, and he hits with heavy twist. He is more patient now, and against Nadal, he was just fine waiting for a chance to take him. He really has improved over the past three years and how he is much better.



Thiem has won two matches, so he will be in the semis on Saturday. During the last few days, he wanted to show that eventually, he can become No. 1. No doubt, he is proving his point.