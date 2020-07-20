Will Serena and Sloane dominate in Lexington?

By :: Posted

Next month, the players will begin to play at the important tournaments — finally. At Lexington, Kentucky, Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens will be there, two Grand Slam champions. Serena has 23 majors, while Stephens has ‘only’ one.



Serena has won everything: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. Stephens also won at Flushing Meadows. Clearly, everyone wants to play real matches because over the past fourth months, no one could play at the events, due to the contentious coronavirus.



In August, hopefully, it could begin to fly away, but no one really knows. Let us just assume that day after day, everyone will understand what to do when you go outside and battle the coronavirus.



On court, the WTA and the ATP players love to compete, and that is why they managed to become pros and play at the Grand Slams and any other events. In August, the players will be healthy and ready to go.



Serena does have an opportunity to win another major, this year or next. She isn’t as fast as she was 20 years ago, but the 38-year-old can still crack the ball off of both sides. Usually, she is so intense, but here and there, she can get frustrated and angry. Fortunately for her, Serena can recover. If they are going to upend Serena, then other players have to focus all the time.



A few have, such as SofiaKenin, who won the 2020 Aussie Open, knocking off Ash Barty and Garbine Muguruza. The 21-year-old American can look tremendous, but she also can panic. The No. 4 can win a bunch of tournaments, but right now she is still trying to figure out what she should do, minute after minute. She has no choice. She has to find a balance and keep her focus under control.

That is exactly what Stephens has to do, too. In January through early March, she went 1-5. That is pretty awful for someone with her talent and athletic ability. Last year, in 2019, after Roland Garros, Stephens did almost nothing on grass and on the hard courts. Something was going on, or it was. When she is bold, she is incredibly consistent. But, when she is a little bit off, she gets negative. And she gets down on herself, slowly. Then, she disappears. Now the 27-year-old has to lift herself and move.



We have already discussed Madison Keys and Alison Riske. But, how about the 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who reached the semis at Roland Garros. She does seem to be lethal, but she can also over-hit. She has lost to a variety of people. But, since the passing of her dad and coach, Konstantin last August, she seems settled. So, assuming that, she will get better and better, Anisimova be more rational. She was working with the famous coach, Carlos Rodriguez, but she parted ways. Then Anisimova hired with Andis Juska, a former player from Latvia. He has a lot of work to do to make her the champion she can be.



