Tsitsipases wins the ATP Finals

In the ATP Finals, there are moments that Stefanos Tsitsipas got upset, and he would yell loudly on court. But,t the Greek can turn it around in a second, and refocus.

On Sunday, Tsitsipas won the ATP Finals, edging Dominic Thiem 6-7, 6-2, 7-6(4). Right at the end, he truly believed that he would not gag, while the Austrian was so close, but he backed off and he made a few errors at the end.



The youngster Tsitsipas can go up and down, but he is so confident when he is on a roll, and when he misses a few shots, he thinks, “I have to be steady, rather than to cracks it in the corners.”



Thiem had it, really looked like he had it, and then he didn’t have it.



Tsitsipas has had a tremendous year. He is tall, he can smoke his serves and his big forehand. He is quick, and he can run.



In 2019, Tsitsipas was terrific, and then he was somewhat bad. That has happened with most people, even the very good players, like a few Grand Slam winners, such as Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray. They won it a Slam, at the US Open, Wimbledon, and the Australian Open, but they all have played horribleer lat. Ask them. They will tell you. What has been rare is the best competitors — Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic — who have won so many Slams. But, once in a while, during a year, they can slip up and lose. No one can be perfect. That is totally impossible.



Tsitsipas has yet to win a major. At the start of this year, he reached the semis at the 2019 Australian Open. He beat Federer in the fourth round, he edged Roberto Bautista Agut, and then he lost easily to Nadal.



I have said this many times, but I will repeat it again: It is one thing to beat everyone in a two out of three, but to do it in three out of five — that is totally different. Physically and mentally, you have to bring it.



Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won 55 Grand Slams. Five of them who played in London at the ATP Finals — Tsitsipas, Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Sascha Zverev and Matteo Berrettini — have yet to win a Grand Slam. Zero.



Maybe a few of them can do it in 2020, but you really do not know until they actually get there. Thiem has reached to the final at Roland Garros – twice — which is wonderful, but he lost against Nadal — twice. Thiem wasn’t very close to upset the Spaniard because Nadal has won it 11 times in Paris, grinding and keeping his head up. He rarely gets tired over hours of play, but Nadal gets hurt frequently now. Even if his knees are wrecked, he keeps on pushing.



Tsitsipas did exactly the same thing at the ATP Finals. However, even though it is a terrific event, it is only two out of three, not three out of five.



Next year, the 21-year-old Tsitsipas will be ready to snare a Slam. Without a doubt, in Melbourne, in January, the No. 6 will be ready to dance. If he can sing after he wins it all, Tsitsipas can take a dive into the famous lake. Splash.