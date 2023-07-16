The picks at Wimbledon: men’s final

by

Novak Djokovic over Carlos Alcaraz

How incredible that Novak Djokovic on Sunday that is a record with 35 Grand Slam final, but he hasn’t won all of them. However, he has had some spectacular events, winning everything, with his phenomenal backhand, his intelligent return, and his thoughtful when he is rallying. However, the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz thinks that this month, he is locked in, and he certainly wants to play as well as he can.

He has to, as in the semis at Roland Garros, Djokovic destroyed him, on the clay. But this time, he wants to play much better. As he says, he will.

“I will believe I can beat him here,” said Alcaraz.”Everyone knows the legend he is. He is going to be really difficult. I will fight. I will believe in my self. I saw that he is unbeatable here on Center Court since 2013 so it’s going to be challenging but I am ready for this.”

That is a very good decision, but Djokovic won Wimbledon seven times, which is remarkable. Ten years ago in the 2013 Wimbledon final,he lost against Andy Murray. No one can be perfect, but the next time, you can do it again, and change it up. Last year at the 2022 Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios, the Australian was on fire, but the Serbian Djokovic stood tall. He won it in four terrific sets, and now the 36-year-old will try to out-last against Alcaraz.

“Judging by the performances that we have seen from all the players, I think this is probably the best final that we could have,” said Djokovic. “We are both in good form. I want to take this title without a doubt. I look forward to it. It’s going to be the greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional.”

He will have to. Yes he played stunning in Roland Garros, but in 2022 in Madrid, Alcaraz beat him 7-6 in the third set. It was a little bit slower, but not that much. Now, in London, it will be much faster, so Djokovic will have to start to blast the ball, early, and control him.

“He’s one of the quickest guys on the tour. He can do pretty much anything on the court. I consider myself also a very complete player,” Djokovic said. “We had a very good match until he started struggling physically in Paris [at Roland Garros]. I think we really took the level of tennis very high. Obviously completely different conditions here. I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him. Still, he’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.”

They are both hungry, but once again, Djokovic will hit some huge forehands when it counted most in the fifth set. That will be 24 Grand Slams, the most ever.

