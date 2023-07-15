The pick at Wimbledon: women’s final

by

Ons Jabeur over Marketa Vondrousova

When it started the open era in 1968, with the women, only two of the Czechs have won Wimbledon, with Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova [twice]. Clearly they both played extremely well. However a couple of the very good players couldn’t do it, including Hana Mandliková and Karolina Pliskova. Now they will have another chance with Vondrousova, who is playing unbelievable.

When she was 19-years old at Roland Garros, Vondrousova had reached into the final, but the Aussie beat her down, quickly. She missed some crucial errors, but she was still young.

“A previous Grand Slam final can help you also on the way, you know what to do. I’m a bit older now also.,” the Vondrousova said. “I think I’m a bit different person. I’m just very happy to be through this again.”

She never really disappeared, but she had two surgeries, and it was difficult to come back up towards into the top, again. Her forehand and her backhand has a lot of assortment, and she can offence when she returns. She is quickly, and she can bend down, also.

Now she is more comfortable.

“You don’t know if you can play at this level and if you can be back at the top. I just feel like I’m just grateful to be on a court again, to play without pain. I’m just really grateful for it.”

But the Tunisian Jabeur has another shot, like last year in London when she reached the final, but in the third set, she pulled back later. On Thursday in the semis, she was so kept pushing, and super stern, with both her forehand and her backhand, to beat Elena Rybakina. She really wants to win it, but as she said, she has to be so fit. But will she be peaceful, again?

“Last year was my first final of a Grand Slam,” said Jabeur. “I’m definitely getting closer to winning the Grand Slam that I always wished. I would say I always believed. But sometimes you would question and doubt it if it’s going to happen, if it’s ever going to happen. Being in the last stages, I think it does help you believe more.

I’m going to learn a lot from not only Wimbledon’s final but also US Open final, and give it my best. Maybe this year was all about trying two times and getting it right the third time.”

Here she is once again, and Jabeur must be thinking that this this year, Vondrousova beat her twice, at the Australian Open and Indian Wells, on the hardcourts. That was super important, but however, last year on Eastbourne, on the grass, Jabeur beat Vondrousova. They are very close. Vondrousova will attempt to break her down, driving her back, but Jabeur will rise in the third set and she will win, the new Wimbledon champion.

