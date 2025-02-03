Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner win the Australian Open

by

At the start of the Australian Open, who would have thought that Madison Keys would win a Grand Slam? Yes, at the beginning of the year, she did win another tournament, at Adelaide in the beginning of January, but the 29-year-old had never gone into the Slams. Eventually, when it was deep, she failed, year after year. But the American finally rose so high, beating the No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. She was totally into it, point after point.

It was not just him when the now three-time champion, Jannik Sinner, out-hit against Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3. He was stronger on the court, and his forehand and his backhand were phenomenal. A few years ago, the Italian was up and down, week after week, but now he is so stable and consistent.

It certainly told Keys after she won it that she might not be able to win another major, but this time, she was finally much more harmonious and nailed it with her huge first serve and her forehand and backhand. She finally climbed high.

“I felt like from a pretty young age, I felt like if I never won a Grand Slam, then I wouldn’t have lived up to what people thought I should have been,” Keys said. “That was a pretty heavy burden to kind of carry around. I think it just kind of forced me to look at myself in the mirror a little bit and try to work on, kind of just internal pressure that I was putting on myself.”

She put away the tough pressure, knowing that if she hung in there, and just lock it in, then she will have a chance to beat anyone. She did, as not only did she beat Sabalenka, but also she knocked off the No. 2 Iga Swiątek in the semis. Even before that, she bumped off Danielle] Collins, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina. What and incredible line-up. Apparently, she would also listen with her therapy.

“To really start kind of digging in on how I felt about myself and really being honest with myself about it, it was really hard,” she said. “So just being really honest and actually getting help and actually talking to someone, and not just about tennis but about how I felt about myself. I honestly think that had I not done that, then I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Last year, Sinner won the Aussie Open for the first time and became super fitting. At the 2024 Aussie, he pushed himself, even though he was nervous, but in the final, in the fifth set, he pounded against Daniil Medvedev and won. Then he was ready to take off, and he did, winning Rotterdam, Miami, Halle, Cincinnati, the US Open, Shanghai, and the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. And now, he grabbed it again at the 2025 Aussie Open. He is No. 1, and he will stay there for a while. Perhaps the 23-year-old can win many more Slams.

He was so composed and brilliant. He is rocking and rolling. Now, he will try to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

“The first one is more kind of relief. It’s different. It gives you the [knowledge] that you can do it if you play some great tennis,” Sinner said. “The second one, this one, maybe you enjoy it a bit more because it’s different. But every Grand Slam, or every tournament you win, or you go far, it has its own story. You have to pass difficulties, like I did also this year here, and this makes it very, very special.”

