Novak Djokovic takes down Carlos Alcaraz in the quarters

by



After the first set, it looked like Novak Djokovic might retire, as Carlos Alcaraz was on fire, and his upper left leg was super sore.

However, he taped it again, and then in the second set he gradually began to play so much better. He snapped it in the second set, and then eventually the amazing player Djokovic, won it, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The Spaniard kept trying to break him down, but Djokovic kept churning, deep and close on the lines, with his hard forehand and his backhand. He also nailed his first serve and mixed it up with his second one. At times, he played terrific, returning, and he also went very low near the net and put it away. Yes, the 24 Grand Slam champion isn’t No. 1 now, but it doesn’t really matter, as even more than that, he wants to win another Grand Slam. The 38-year-old player always seems to add some new shots, and at the Australian Open on Tuesday night, he put together some incredible points. He is there, ready to beat anyone. Believe it or not, after winning, he said his match was one of the best ever.

“It’s one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, on any court really,” said Djokovic, who played three-hour, 37-minutes. “The medication started to kick in, and it helped no doubt. I had to take another dose, it sounds awful, but I had to. If I lost that second set, I don’t know if I would continue playing, but I felt better and better. I managed to play a great couple of games to end the second set. I saw that Carlos was hesitant from the back of the court, and I took my chances. I started to feel and move better.”

The Spaniard did push him back, rather than attack, earlier, but he didn’t. He is young, and he has won four Slams, so this year, Alcaraz has to rethink about what he has to do. His forehand, backhand and net play are terrific, but when he returned versus Djokovic, he couldn’t move left or right. The same thing. That was a big mistake, so he will learn coming up.

Djokovic was so pumped-up , and now he thinks he can beat Alexander Zverev in the semis. However, the German is also play fine ball.

“Novak is the greatest of all time right now. I think it’s it’s going to be a great match.” Zverev said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

