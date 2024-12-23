TennisReporters.net’s top 32: men 5-1

by

No. 5: Daniil Medvedev

Back in 2022, the Russian won a Grand Slam at the US Open, and he was so steady, with his deep forehand and his backhand. Then, it was clear that he will win another Slam, and since then, he tooked many wins, but he has not won another gigantic event. However, when he gets into the rally, then he can still beat almost anyone. Yet in 2024, he lost some odd days, such as in the ATP Finals, when he only took one set. However, the former No. 1 played some terrific matches, reaching into the final at the 2024 Australian Open, but in then, Jannik Sinner out hit him in the fifth set, 6-3. Medvedev knows that he should have to try into the corners, and close to the lines. But he couldn’t. He did flipped Sinner at Wimbledon, yet Carlos Alcatraz beat him in the semis. And then at the US Open, Sinner cracked the Russian.

He can look very well, and the tall man can run for days, but this year, he did not come into the net much, and his second serve is spotty. In 2025, he could improve both of them, and attack early, if he wants to win his second Slam.

No. 4: Taylor Fritz

The American had a terrific year in the second half. The 27-year-old ended the year and for the first time, he finally made it in the top five. At the US Open, he beat Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe, and in the final, he lost against Sinner in three sets. He became very steady, and when he had a chance, he could rip his forehand and his backhand, almost on the lines. But year after year, he could look good, but then he would slip out. This season, he started slow, but then he played more fitting, winning Delray Beach, a small event, and then, he started to be much more patient, going into the final at Munich on the clay, and in Madrid,. He also won Eastbourne on the grass. At the US Open final, he was a little bit nervous, but Fritz was “tough to handle, to much emotion.”

In the fall, at the ATP Final, he did beat Alex de Minaur and Medvedev, but then, Sinner chopped it again.

He did have a fine year, and he can rake it from the backcourt, but he should be more comfortable at the net, as it is critical to do it more. He can also return better, too. If he does, he will have a chance to try and win a Slam, but he will have to be more harmonious.

No. 3: Carlos Alcaraz

Early in the summer, the Spaniard will play way up in the sky. The former No. 1 won Roland Garros, beats Sinner in semis and then in the final, against Alexander Zverev, in the fifth set, he went on the tear, and he grabbed it. Five weeks later, he won Wimbledon, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, with just three sets. He was totally into it. He was playing super consistent and he reached into the final at the Olympic Games, but Djoko beat him, as the Serbian played amazing. After that, though, Alcaraz started to look like that he was hurt, physically, and perhaps, mentally. He didn’t reach into the second week at the US Open, but in the fall, he did win the China Open. Yet after that, he was pretty much done. He did play the ATP Finals, but he lost against Casper Ruud and Zvereva.

In 2025, Alcaraz will still be very young, and he has won it on the hardcourts, the clay and the grass. He understands all of it, but he also has to be more thoughtful, most times. If he does that, he can be No. 1 again. When? Who knows.

No. 2: Alexander Zverev

The German was so close again, as the 27-year-old decided that here and there, he could try to crush the ball, rather than to grind it, game after game. He has done that many times, and he has won, but day after day, he could get tired, and then he could drop off. At the Australian Open, he went down versus Medvedev in the semis.

He can mix it up, though, with his hard backhand and his forehand, into the corners. He won Rome, and he was ready to grab Roland Garros, but Alcatraz out hit him. He was a little bit frustrated, but he would continue to give himself a real chance. In a sense, outside of the Slams, he could be very composed, but at Wimbledon and the US Open, he lost against Fritz, twice. Maybe the American discovered how to beat him, possibly with his forehand. In the fall, Zverev looked intense, hitting the ball deep, and he won a big event, at the ATP Masters Paris.

For a decade, he has been trying to win a Slam. He has been crowded, but he hasn’t done it, yet. In 2025, he will try again, but to snag it, he should improve at the net, and in the second serve, too.

No. 1: Jannik Sinner

Without a doubt, the Italian did his best year, ever. He won the Aussie Open and the US Open, on the hardcourts, beating everyone, and nailing it on the winners. At the end of the year in the ATP Finals, in Turin, he took it, knocking down all of them. He was so locked in, all the time. Over the year, he would look so-so, but he continued to enhance not only in the matches, but also, off court, when he can talk with the various coaches and people, too. Gradually, he was smarter, and more patient, too. During the entire year, not only did he win the ATP Masters 1000 Miami, Cincinnati, and Shanghai, but also won in Rotterdam, Halle and the Davis Cup. He will continue to be No. 1, at the start of the year, but there are a couple people who can hitch to be No. 1. Sinner and Alcaraz have played each other 10 times, as the Spaniard leads the rival 6-4. They both really like to rally, but they also move it all around, side to side. In December, Sinner is practicing, trying to improve when he is returning. If he does, then he will continue to win another two more Grand Slams. Believe it, or not.

