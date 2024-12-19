TennisReporters.net’s top 32: women 10-6

by



No. 10: Barbora Krejcikova

At the net and returning she is spot on, when she is into it. She plays a lot of doubles, which has helped her over the years. Yes, the Czech can fall, especially in the third set, but still, she knows which way to go and tricks. She has won the 2021 Roland Garros and 2024 Wimbledon, so clearly, she can be totally intense. She has yet to enter the semis at the Australian Open and the US Open, so in 2025, she will try super hard. She might not, but she will make a considerable effort.

No. 9: Daria Kasatkina

The Russian has had some terrific matches, but she also can lose it on the court. However, when she is into it, then she can look stunning. She did go deep in Adelaide, Abu Dhabi, Charleston, winning Eastbourne, Seoul and taking China in the fall. She can be very consistent and try to snare her backhand crosscourt. Oddly, she can beat almost anyone when she plays very well, but in different weeks, she can lose early, too. In 2025, she knows she has won many matches but has not gone deep at the Slams. She must be thinking about it. Try to do different things, like when she returns, into the corners, for a winner.

No. 8: Emma Navarro

The American had a fine year, as she looked much better going into the semis at the US Open. She was intense, moving quickly and nailing it with her strong backhand and forehand. She can also hustle and put it away early. However, there were weeks when she lost early, as she is only 23 years old, so she is still learning how to play. She beat Coco Gauff twice this year, which was impressive, as both wanted to smash the ball from the backcourt. At the start of the year, Navarro won Hobart, so in January 2025, maybe she can win it again. If she does, she will undoubtedly go into the second week at the Aussie Open, and there, she could chop down one of the top 5 players. However, she has to pull it up.

No. 7: Jessica Pegula

At the US Open, the veteran finally made it into the final at a Grand Slam, and this time, she was totally into it at the US Open. The 30-year-old knocked off Iga Swiatek and Krejcikova before she lost against the current No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, 7-5, 7-5. Close, but not accurate enough.

She has been working on it for years and is now more aggressive and thoughtful. During the summer, she won Toronto and reached the final at Cincinnati. She was finally ready to attempt to nail it whenever she could. However, in the first six months, she can push the ball and hope that her opponents will miss it. Yes, she is steady, but her serve isn’t hard enough. In the fall, she didn’t do much, so she can go to Australia and be fresh next year. Hopefully, Pegula will sprint and be much more accurate.

No. 6: Elena Rybakina

When healthy, she can out-hit all of them, cracking her forehand and backhand. Two years ago, she won Wimbledon, and when she did it, it looked like she would do it at the other three Grand Slams. However, she hasn’t done it, although she did reach the 2023 Australian Open. But she lost, as Sabalenka smacked her. Just before that, Rybakina beat Sabalenka to win Brisbane. They know each other a lot, playing on the clay in Madrid, and in the final, Sabalenka edged her 7-6 (5). Take about close. She can be accurate and powerful, so if the 25-year-old can lock in, Rybakina will certainly have a chance to win another Slam. But to do it, she must be more patient.

