TennisReporters.net’s top 32: women 25-21

No. 25: Magdalena Frech

The Pole person played well at the hardcourts, winning Guadalajara. She can chuck in some fun shots, and she can also attack when she is feeling good. However, she can play pretty lousy during the matches, as she cannot discover what to do. She did have some fine matches, like in Prague when she reached the final, but other than that, she did not go deep enough. Next year, she will try to play more harmoniously, as she wants to run into the top 10. Good luck.

No. 24: Katie Boulter

It took her a long time to be in the top 30, as the English person was decent but not terrific. This year, she rose, reaching the final in Hong Kong and going deep in the fall. Also, she won Nottingham on the grass in the summer, and on the hardcourts again, she won it in San Diego. She was darn good. She traveled a lot, trying to find which way to go. Her backhand is solid, but her forehand and her return was spotty. However, this year, she was more focused and improved her decisions. Now, she is much more confident, so in 2025, she can have a chance to go super deep in the Slams. However, if she does it, that would be surprising.

No. 23: Elina Svitolina

A couple of years ago, she was rising fast when she returned to play again. She was still quick, her backhand was powerful, and at the net, she was respectable. Yet she could not grab a Slam, which is fine, but without a doubt, she wants to. In 2019, she reached the semis at Wimbledon and the US Open, looking good but not good enough. If Svitolina can improve her forehand down the line and bend down at the net more frequently, she will have a chance to win it. She has won 17 titles, more than a few, so in 2025, she will do it again.

No. 22: Karolina Muchova

The veteran is also terrific when on the lines and at the net. The Czech is to watch her in the singles and the doubles, too, winning year after year. This season, she reached the final in Beijing, upsetting Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng before she lost versus CoCo Gauff. She has a heavy topspin, with variety and her patience, too. However, she can lose, as in the semis against the US Open, in the third set, Jessica Pegula found the lines, while Muchova made some key errors. She can go short or hit it way out. Next year, assuming she is healthy, she will have another chance to win a huge tournament. How deep at the Slams again? Who knows?

No. 21: Madison Keys

Sometimes, she is nailing a winner with her huge forehand and backhand, but she misses it. Years ago, it looked like if she was healthy, then she could win a Grand Slam. She was close, but in the end, she panicked, and she fell. However, next year, Keys will be 30 years old, and she will still have a chance to go deep again, but then, she will have to be more proper and take some different, excellent shots.

