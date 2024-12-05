TennisReporters.net’s top 32: the men, 25-21

by

No. 25: Tomas Machac

The Czech is very solid, and powerful, too, upsetting Carlos Alcaraz in Shanghai when he reached into the semis, and finally, he losing against the No. 1, Jannik Sinner. He also, shocked Novak Djokovic in the semis in Switzerland. He can play amazing. However, there are many events when he lost, early, so he needs to improve his serve, and at the net, also. If he wants to be more consistent, then he should try to rush the net, more.

No. 24: Alexei Popyrin

The Aussie Open has had a few tremendous wins, when he also stunned Djokovic in the third round at the US Open. His forehand and his backhand were on fire. A month ago, he won the ATP 1000 at Montreal, out-punching Andrey Rublev in the final. He had really turned it around. However, there were some months when he lost pretty early, so he must be more fitting, with his return, and his direction. At least, though, he has added a few darn good shots.

No. 23: Alejandro Tabilo

In June, he won Mallorca, on the grass before Wimbledon started, and that was somewhat surprising, but he hung in there. After that, he did little, yet before that, he went deep, in Rome, and also, he won a tournament, in Aix-en-Provence, France. He was so loyal, and darn, smart. As long he can be healthy, he can win another event, against the very good people.

No. 22: Sebastian Korda

The San Diego man became injured again, at the US Open, so he stopped for the rest of the year. He is still pretty young, as he should be fine in January, but it happened a few times, so he has to be very careful, with his body. He did have a few fine events, going deep at Montreal when he reached into the semis, upsetting Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev. He also won in Washington on the hardcourts. His strong backhand and his forehand were forceful, and finally, he went for it, earlier. Really, when he is playing intense, and very good, then he can beat many of the skilled players, but if he wants to eventually get into the top 5, he is going to have to prove it.

No. 21: Ben Shelton

Yes, the young Atlanta player can look stellar, as he can bash his forehand, and he can explode. He has had some very good events, but he has also lost when he would forget about exactly what he needs to do. He did win Houston, in April, but at the huge events, he went down during the third sets, or even the fifth sets. At the US Open, in front of the crows, he lost against the other American, Frances Tiafoe, 6-3 in the fifth. Ouch. He can eventually reach into the top 10, as long as he can improve his backhand, and at the return. He is already pretty sharp, and he will get elegant, year after year.

