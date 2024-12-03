TennisReporters.net’s top 32: women 32-26

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

No. 32: Maria Sakkari

There were times when she was playing spectacular, as when she was rocking in the matches, she made it into the semis at two Slams, at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2021. She made it into the top three, which was terrific. However, this year, she did not do well, month after month, except for Indian Wells, when she upset CoCo Gauff in the semis, yet Iga Swiatek crushed her. After that, the Greek did little. Yes she is still very fast, and she really likes to play long rallies, but her forehand and her serves are somewhat short. She is going to attack much more, and earlier.

No. 31: Leylah Fernandez

The Canadian is still young, and while she can be to soft, she can also try to find the lines. Sometimes, she changed her tactics, and she can grind it, too, but she backs off. She is strong, yet she needs to improve her serve and the returns, too. Attack, attack, and then the 2021 US Open final can eventually be in the top 10. Maybe.

No. 30: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The Russian has played for many years; in 2024, she recorded her 500th career win. That is a lot. The 33-year-old plays almost every week, trying to smash the ball when she can and often when she is locked in, and she can beat almost anyone. But not anymore, as she has lost pretty early this season. But, in the Slams, she can look very good, reaching the final at the 2021 Roland Garros. She will try to do it again, if she can improve her footwork.

No. 29: Yulia Putintseva

The veteran has won three titles. Not much, but at least on the grass this year, she did win Birmingham. She was darn happy. Now, though, the 29-year-old can re-set and try to hit her forehand harder. Her backhand is solid, but she should try to crush it down the line.

No. 28: Ekaterina Alexandrova

The Russian reached into the semis at Miami, upsetting Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula. That was somewhat wild, as she lost a lot in the first rounds this year. However, she can swing away, when she is feeling very good, very deep. Also, though, she looks very frustrated on the court. Alexandrova didn’t play well in the fall, so if she wants to get better, she has to improve her forehand and at the net, touching it and putting it away.

No. 27: Liudmila Samsonova

So many Russians are playing well when locked in, but they are not specular yet. This year, she won the title in ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. After that, she had a few very good matches but could not go deep enough. Samsonova is young enough to attempt to go at the net and nail it right on the lines.

No. 26: Linda Noskova

The 20-year-old is rising fast, as the Czech won many matches in January in Australia. She didn’t win it all, but her forehand is tremendous. However, she can back off, and she is still trying to figure it out what to do. In the summer, she won the title in Monterrey. The heat must have been brutal, yet at least she hung in there. Next year, it will be fascinating as she wants to get rid of the up-and-down return and her second server, too. Then, she will be close to the top 10 and further.

