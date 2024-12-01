TennisReporters.net’s top 32: men 32-26

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

No. 32: Flavio Cobolli

In 2025, he will try to crack the top 30 for the first time, but he is going to have to add some more strokes. He did a few marathons, on the clay, and he was very close, but the top 20 players took him down. On the hardcourts, he must swing harder with his forehand, and the net.

No. 31: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

That was a surprising year, as the young Frenchman won Basel, Switzerland, in the fall, and also, he grabbed it in Lyon. Now he lost a lot, yet the 21-year-old wants to play all the time. He is strong, physically, but he does need to some, patient shots.

No. 30: Francisco Cerundolo

The Argentine did slip this year, not so much, but a little bit. He did reach into the top 20, but after when he won in Umag, in July, we could barely win a match. Perhaps he was hurt, but if he wants to drive, stroke after stroke, then he would be able to attack, early and often.

No. 29: Felix Auger-Aliassime

He looked terrific in 2022, but this year, the Canadian began to be confused, where to go. He certainly can nail the ball, and be there when he is happy, but when he starts to miss a number of simple shots, he can ticked off. At least he went deep at Madrid and the Olympics, but be on that, he really struggled. He should re-set in 2025.

No. 28: Jiri Lehecka

That was a pretty decent year by the Czech, winning Adelaide early in the year, and then in the last tournament, he won Antwerp, Belgium. He does look thoughtful, on the court, but he has yet to reach into the top 20, so he has to add with his backhand, and at the net, too. There are so many intense players, but being more knowledge, where the ball is going. He will have to, if he wants to raise even higher.

No. 27: Sebastian Baez

Another Argentine really likes to go into the top 10, eventually, so to do it next year, he has to push himself. Moreover, he did very little over the past seven months, losing a lot, all the time. However, in February, he won Rio de Janeiro, and also in Santiago, Chile, on the clay. He is very steady, on the clay, but on the grass and the hardcourts, he is going to have to try to smash the ball, a lot more. He has to wake up, each week.

No. 26: Jordan Thompson

The veteran really like to play all the time, flying everywhere, and on the court, the Aussie can sit back and rally for a long time. In a hot summer, in Los Cabos, Mexico, he won it, upsetting Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, two top 5 players. That was the best, ever. Yet after that, he did very little, so in 2025, he is going to have to try to bash his forehand and his backhand, again. Some new stuff.

