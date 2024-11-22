Australia edges US in Davis Cup

by

What a wild match. The Americans had a chance to go on onto the semis at the Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain, against the Australians, but in the third set, Thanasi Kokkinakis wouldn’t fold. He outlasted versus Ben Shelton 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(14). Kokkinakis saved six match points, but he together a few amazing strokes. The young American Shelton tripped up. He was not thrilled, at all.

That was the first match, and in the second match, the No. 4 Taylor Fritz beat

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4. Then in the doubles, the two Aussies Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson rose, beating Shelton and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4.

“I fought my ass off, and I didn’t leave anything out there on the court, but to not get a win in one of those two matches hurts pretty bad,” Shelton said.

How about Kokkinakis, who has been around for a long time, but over the past year, he is more consistent, and also, he can changed new tactics. “I don’t know if I’ve been that pumped up in my life, I wanted that one bad, I wanted to help my team,” said Kokkinakis.

“(The tiebreak) was tough, we were both serving well, I think I only got tight on one shot… he was serving incredibly, I can’t even speak, I’m happy.”

He really was. The Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan made a choice, to use Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram in the doubles, but opted to use Tommy Paul and Shelton. They couldn’t do it.

“We were expecting the other pair, but we knew they’ve got incredible players who can play doubles,” said Ebden. “We were ready. A slight adjustment obviously. More huge serving singles players than the doubles craft, maybe, but it was just as big a challenge as any. Out here, final live match, just to play with Jordan here was real fun.”

The Australian will face against Italy, including the No. 1 Jannik Sinner, on Saturday.

