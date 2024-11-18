Another win: Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Finals over Taylor Fritz

by

Clearly, when Jannik Sinner won the 2024 Australia Open, that if he stayed on playing, month after month, then he can almost be everything.

That is what happened, when not only did he grabbed it at the US Open, but at the ATP Finals in Italy. Sinner won five straight match, beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final. He hit some incredible strokes, and more than a few winners. The No. 1 was so locked in.

“I just tried to understand whatever works best for each opponent,” Sinner said. “It was a very high-level tournament from my side. At times, I couldn’t play better.”

Sinner also beat Fritz at the US Open final, and this week he beat him twice, as the American could not return well enough. He can certainly get it into the points, but he has to put it back, or deeper. Either way, the Italian is so solid now, with his powerful forehand, his backhand, and at the net, too.

In the last game, Sinner nailed his forehand, and he rose up, knowing he was about to win it. He did, and then he smiled, very satisfied. Sinner hit 28 winners, while the now No. 4 Fritz hit 19, not enough by the San Diegoan.

“He served absolutely lights-out,” Fritz said. “So many lines. He placed the serve great. He took a lot of risk on the second serve as well. I think that was probably one of his main game plans, to not let me attack his second serve. He did a great job of not only mixing up the second but being very aggressive with it.”

This season, he also won at Rotterdam, Miami, Halle, Cincinnati and Shanghai. That is a lot.

Now, on the hardcourts, he has improved so much, but he still he has to add some new shots, on the clay, and the grass, to bend it down and put it away. Will he do it when he practices in December. That is hard to tell, but he will try to look even better, such at Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal, who have won so many Grand Slams.

Next week, both Sinner and Fritz will play the Davis Cup finals, in Malaga, Spain.

