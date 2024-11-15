A battle again: Carlos Alcaraz versus Alexander Zverev

by

It is pretty unusual that Carlos Alcaraz will face off against Alexander Zverev in Turin. In order to advance into the semis.

The Spaniard has to win, and not into the third set. He lost against Casper Ruud in straight sets, so if Ruud beats Andrey Rublev, then he will advances. It is very complicated, no?

Anyway, Alcaraz and Zverev have played each other 10 times, and it is split, 5-5. Early on, in 2021, the Spaniard was getting started, but then he came very big. However, at the ATP Finals one year ago, Zverev took him down in three, tight sets. This year, the German beat him at the Aussie Open in the quarters. Six weeks later, at Indian Wells on the hardcourts, Alcaraz destroyed Zverev. They know each other very well, and they have also to really mix it up, and smash it, when they can. They also really like to rally, and try to jump on the second serves. Also, they can try to nail it, down the lines.

“My chances of qualifying are still there, so we’re going to go all out. He is one of the toughest players in the world for sure,” Alcaraz said. “I think I return pretty well but he has a really big serve and plays unbelievable from the baseline, which makes him a really tough opponent to face. I don’t like to face him because of his serves and shots, but I am trying to find the beauty of playing him.”

He has three Grand Slams, and he could do it once again, next year, but it is critical to snare it in Italy.

The No. 2 Zverev has never won a Slam, but he has won it many times, 23, including at the ATP Finals, twice, and some at the ATP Masters.

“I’m happy with the win. Maybe it was even better than my first match, even though the first match was quite good as well,” said Zverev. “I’m looking forward to Carlos now on Friday. “I’m missing a little bit the differences in surfaces because before there was a clear difference between a clay court and outdoor hard courts. Some were very slow like in Indian Wells, but some were very fast, like Canada was always very fast, Shanghai was always very fast. And indoor hard courts. I think we lost that a little bit by trying to make all the surfaces very similar and almost the same.”

Both Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner won, today, and they will advance into the semifinal. Against who, now one will know, yet.

